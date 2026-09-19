Delhi–Varanasi Sleeper Vande Bharat Express: New train to run around Diwali, stoppages include Prayagraj, Kanpur – Know timings, speed, coaches

Indian Railways is planning a second overnight Sleeper Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Varanasi, with stops planned at Kanpur and Prayagraj.

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Delhi–Varanasi Sleeper Vande Bharat Express: New train to run around Diwali, stoppages include Prayagraj, Kanpur - Know timings, speed, coaches | Image: X

Delhi–Varanasi Sleeper Vande Bharat Express: Giving a gift to passengers, Indian Railways is going to introduce a second Sleeper Vande Bharat Express that will connect New Delhi with Varanasi at superfast speed. The proposed overnight service will connect major cities, including Prayagraj and Kanpur, giving passengers more options to plan their travel conveniently between the capital city and Uttar Pradesh.

Railways is planning to introduce the new train around Diwali and the trials for the same are expected to begin as early as this month. However, the Railway Board is yet to announce special details regarding the train, such as the train number, fare or final date of regular operations, TOI reported.

Delhi–Varanasi Sleeper Vande Bharat: Expected Timings And Schedule

According to the proposed schedule, the Delhi–Varanasi Sleeper Vande Bharat would depart from Varanasi Cantt at around 9.20 pm and would reach Prayagraj at around 10.45 pm. After crossing Prayagraj, the train then passes through Kanpur Central at 12.35 am and then it will reach Delhi at 5 am.

In the opposite direction, the train would leave New Delhi station at around 9.20 pm and arrive in Varanasi at 5 am. The train is one of the best option for passengers who like the overnight journey between Delhi, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Graphical Representation

Sleeper Vande Bharat Expected Speed

The proposed train is expected to run at speeds of 130 km/h to 160 km/h between stations, depending on track conditions.

High speed could help reduce journey time, although the final speed will be finalised by the Railways following trials and operational clearances.

Sleeper Vande Bharat Expected Speed Coaches

As per reports, the Sleeper Vande Bharat Expected Speed will have 16 coaches with a total capacity of 823 passengers.

11 AC 3-tier coaches

Four AC 2-tier coaches

One First AC coach

Prayagraj, Kanpur To Benefit From The New Train

The proposed route would connect three major cities – Delhi, Prayagraj and Varanasi. Kanpur is also included in the route, making it best option overnight journey option.

Train Number, Fares And Dates Yet To Be Confirmed By Railway Board

Official details regarding train numbers, ticket costs and the start date remain unconfirmed by the Railway Board. Final announcement is expected in the coming weeks.