Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express to Run 5 days a Week | Check Details Here

The 16 coach Vande Bharat train moves on 64 wheels and for 200 trains, the total number of wheels will be 12,800. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat train will now reportedly run five days a week instead of four days, a Timer of India report said citing officials. The train has also been upgraded with new features. After running continuously for three years, the first Vande Bharat train underwent a complete overhaul. “The scheduled overhaul was done after the train completed a 5,000-km run. Now it’s back in service,” said an official to the Times of India.

The upgraded version of the train has several new features that were developed based on the experience gained from operating the first two trains.

Officials said the second version of Vande Bharat trains would require a complete overhaul after 10,000-km run instead of 5,000 km. “This norm has been set since the second version of these trains are more modern and changes have been made based on the experience gained from running the first two trains,” said a railway ministry official.

Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat fare

The fare of the Vande Bharat express from Varanasi to New Delhi Rs.1750 for chair car. The fare for the executive car is Rs.3025.

The full fare of Chair Car of 22436 New Delhi – Varanasi Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Varanasi is Rs.1805 while the executive car will cost you Rs 2394.

Vande Bharat train features:

The Vande Bharat Express is an electric multiple-unit, semi-high-speed train

The train is being operated by the Indian Railways.

Its top speed is 180 kmph, while the operational speed is 130 kmph.

It takes only 52 seconds to reach 100 kmph.

For increased operational safety, the Vande Bharat 2.0 trains are equipped with the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System).

It is the fastest train in India, with a top speed of 180 kmph, while the operational speed is 130 kmph, keeping in mind safety concerns.

All the coaches of the semi-high-speed train are equipped with automatic doors, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, 32-inch infotainment screens, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and comfortable seats.

