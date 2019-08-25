New Delhi: In a chilling incident, a vegetable seller was shot dead in front of his six-year-old son outside the Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Hindustan Times reported.

The victim, Mohammad Fazlu, was riding a scooter with his son when two unidentified assailants shot at him. The boy was also injured in the process, as he fell off the bike and is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS. However, a police official told the leading daily that his injuries are not fatal.

To ascertain who the culprits were, CCTV camera footage is being examined. “The killers did not attempt to rob Fazlu. It appears to be a case of personal enmity, but we’ll know more once we arrest the suspects,” the DCP told the leading daily.

Fazlu’s brother-in-law said that the men shot the deceased twice, in the neck and the head, and fled off. The passerby then rushed the duo to AIIMS.

It is believed that Fazlu died on the spot.

Fazlu is survived by his wife and son who live in Okhla. He worked as a vegetable trader.