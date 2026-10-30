Delhi vehicle entry rules from November 1: Which cars, buses and trucks will be allowed inside city? Check new GRAP rules

The Delhi Traffic Police will enforce revised vehicle entry rules from November 1, 2026, under GRAP to tackle air pollution. Check which vehicles can enter Delhi, the new rules for interstate commuters and the traffic police helpline numbers.

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Delhi Traffic alert: Traffic to remain affected near Azadpur Mandi till July 15 ; Check suggested alternate routes, roads to avoid, key diversion(Photo Credit: Representational)

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced new rules for vehicles entering the national capital from November 1, 2026, as authorities step up efforts to control air pollution. Motorists, especially those travelling to Delhi from neighbouring states, have been asked to check whether their vehicles meet the required emission standards before starting their journey.

Under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), some categories of vehicles will face restrictions at Delhi’s borders. The move is aimed at reducing vehicular pollution and improving the city’s air quality during the winter months.

According to the traffic police advisory, BS-VI-compliant vehicles, CNG vehicles, electric vehicles and vehicles covered under official exemptions will be allowed to enter Delhi, subject to the applicable rules.

Vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards or do not have a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) may face restrictions. Certain interstate buses that do not meet the prescribed requirements will also not be allowed to enter the city.

Delhi vehicle entry rules: Which vehicles will face restrictions?

The revised rules will apply to several categories of vehicles. These include vehicles that do not meet the required emission standards and those without a valid pollution certificate. Trucks that are not meant for Delhi will have to use the peripheral expressways instead of entering the city. Restrictions will also apply to tractors, jugad vehicles and certain vehicles registered outside Delhi, wherever covered by the rules.

The traffic police has advised commuters to check their vehicle documents and eligibility before travelling. This will help them avoid delays, penalties or being stopped at the border.

Restrictions on interstate buses and trucks

The new measures will also affect buses coming to Delhi from other states. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed that buses entering the capital under different permit categories, including tourist and contract carriage permits, must run on BS-VI diesel, CNG or electricity from November 1.

Buses registered in Delhi are exempt from this particular requirement. Authorities will use systems such as automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and RFID to check vehicles at border entry points.

The restrictions on vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI standards are also part of the city’s winter pollution-control measures. Reports say these restrictions will remain in force from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, subject to notified exemptions.

Three FIRs Registered Over Fake No Entry Permits

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has taken action against commercial vehicle operators allegedly using fake No Entry Permissions (NEPs) to enter restricted areas.

During a special checking drive on October 27, traffic police teams found three commercial vehicles allegedly carrying fake entry permits at Delhi’s border areas. Three FIRs were subsequently registered at Alipur and Samaypur Badli police stations.

The action was taken under Sections 318(2) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as applicable. The drive was conducted on the directions of Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Northern Range.

The police carried out the operation after Stage I of GRAP came into force across Delhi-NCR on October 21.

Delhi traffic police helpline numbers

The traffic police has asked vehicle owners and drivers to check the latest rules before entering Delhi. Commuters can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 011-25844444 or 1095 for information and assistance.