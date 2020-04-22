New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday booked suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) over his involvement in the recent violence in northeast Delhi in which at least 50 people were killed. Also Read - #IStandWithMasratZahra: Outrage on Twitter After Kashmir Journalist Charged for 'Anti-National' FB Posts

The former AAP coucillor was arrested by the Delhi Police in February this year over his role in the murder of an Information Bureau staffer who died in the Delhi clashes. The Kejriwal-led party had subsequently removed him from the party.

An FIR had been registered under Sections 365 (Kidnapping) and 302 (Punishment for murder) of the IPC at Dayalpur police station based on a complaint filed by the father of the deceased staffer, Ankit Sharma. The kin had accused Hussain of killing their son whose body went missing and was found in a drain near his house in Chand Bagh the next day.

Later, Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police and sent to a five-day custody.

The national capital was engulfed with communal riots that erupted on a Sunday evening in February in Jaffrabad area of Northeast Delhi. The clashes continued for over two weeks and disrupted peace and harmony in the national capital even as an additional deployment of police forces tempered down the situation.