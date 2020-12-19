New Delhi: At least three people died while six others were injured after a portion of a building collapsed in Vishnu Garden locality of West Delhi’s Khyala on Saturday. Also Read - Building Collapses in Delhi’s Khazoori Khas Area, no Casualties so Far

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident around 10 am following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

Five of the six injured persons were admitted to DDU Hospital, while one was undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh government hospital, said Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service.