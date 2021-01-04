New Delhi: Residents of the national capital on Monday woke up to witness a dense layer of fog reducing the visibility in various parts of the region. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to remain within 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 18 degrees Celsius. Also Read - Intense Wet Spell With Lightning, Hailstorm to Continue Over North India Till January 5: IMD

Earlier on Sunday, the weather agency said that North India is likely to witness an intense wet spell till January 5, with a fairly widespread precipitation accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places. The national capital, which witnessed rains over the weekend, is expected to receive more rains and thunderstorms today and tomorrow too, it added. Also Read - Delhi Weather: Rain Lashes Parts of City For Second Day in a Row, IMD issues Orange alert

Speaking to news agency, a local resident out on an early morning walk at India Gate said: “It is really cold and foggy today.” Also Read - IMD Predicts Rainfall In Parts Of Delhi, Haryana From January 3, Cold Waves Likely To Intensify in UP

Meanwhile, a tourist on a holiday in the city said: “We arrived in Delhi from Agra for a vacation and the weather here is amazing. It is cold and foggy but we are enjoying it.”

According to the IMD, there is no significant change in minimum temperatures over plains of northwest, central and west India during three to four days and a gradual fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over parts of northwest India thereafter.

“No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of East India during next the 24 hours and a rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during subsequent three days,” the IMD added.

Apart from Delhi, shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets over Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya and Mizoram and Tripura are also expected during the next two days, the IMD stated. Cold Day Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Meanwhile, IMD has also predicted rainfall for Rajasthan today.

(With Agency inputs)