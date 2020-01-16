New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to yet another cold day on Thursday as a dense fog blanket covered parts of the national capital, while other areas received light showers calling for a weather change.

The winter spell continues with the minimum temperature at 8 degrees Celsius, although a notch above Wednesday’s lowest at 7 degrees Celsius. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted ‘light to moderate’ rainfall over the next few days. The rains are likely to increase the mercury in the coming weeks.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI depicted the contrasting weather conditions in the capital city.

Delhi: Cold wave and fog continues in the national capital; visuals from India Gate. pic.twitter.com/eUm6iyomPV — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

Weather change in Delhi; parts of the national capital receive light showers. Visuals from Krishi Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/TnnmJSWwup — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

According to IMD, ‘very dense’ fog was also observed in some pockets over Punjab around 5:30 AM, along with isolated pockets over West Rajasthan, over Odisha, West MP, Chandigarh and Haryana. ‘Moderate to dense’ fog was observed in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar, and Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, snowfall in the Himalayan ranges has severly affected parts of Jammu and Kashmir where several people died trapped under a snowball due to multiple avalanches. According to the Met department, the winter chill has extended causing precipitation due to western disturbances in Pakistan.