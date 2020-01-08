New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a drizzling morning on Wednesday as several areas in Delhi received light rains for the second consecutive day after Tuesday. Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad too received light rains. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 11.6 degrees Celsius.
The sudden rainfall can be attributed to A fresh western disturbance has impacted the weather of the northern regions bringing a spell of snowfall and rains over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
The national capital experienced a brief relief from the intense cold days as the day temperatures moved up. The temperature may again dip by the weekend once the sky is clear.