New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a drizzling morning on Wednesday as several areas in Delhi received light rains for the second consecutive day after Tuesday. Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad too received light rains. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 11.6 degrees Celsius.

Rain in parts of Delhi, latest visuals from near Vasant Kunj pic.twitter.com/qArOTWwdpZ — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

The sudden rainfall can be attributed to A fresh western disturbance has impacted the weather of the northern regions bringing a spell of snowfall and rains over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Jammu and Kashmir: Temperature drops in Doda district as the region received fresh snowfall and rainfall. Doda has been receiving rainfall since last three days. Dessa, Nagni, Dedni, Jai, Padri and Gandoh areas of the district also received snowfall. (07.01.2020) pic.twitter.com/0OD6n0cZ3V — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

Himachal Pradesh: Shimla-Narkanda-Rampur NH 5 and Luhri-Anni-Kullu NH 305 blocked due to continuous heavy snowfall. Snow clearing operation is being carried out by National Highways Authority of India. (07.01.2020) pic.twitter.com/57K1Dlf43t — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

The national capital experienced a brief relief from the intense cold days as the day temperatures moved up. The temperature may again dip by the weekend once the sky is clear.