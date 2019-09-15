New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light showers for the national capital region for Sunday, i.e., September 16.

While the maximum temperature for Delhi on Sunday is expected to be around 34 Celsius, the minimum temperature would be 27 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department. Meanwhile, it was a humid Saturday morning in the city with maximum temperature hovering around 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27.6 degree Celsius, a report quoted officials as saying.

The IMD also noted that the relative humidity in the NCR oscillated between 80 and 63 per cent.