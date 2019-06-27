New Delhi: The Delhi Waqf Board chairman and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Thursday said that the panel will provide a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the wife of the 24-year-old Muslim man who was lynched in Jharkhand last week. Besides the compensation, Tabrez Ansari’s wife will also receive a job and legal assistance from the Delhi Waqf Board.

Amanatullah Khan added, “We are trying to send a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Tabrez’s wife. I may also go there to hand over the cheque to her. We will also give her a job at the waqf board and provide her legal help.”

Last week, Tabrez Ansari was tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob at Dhatkidih village in Jharkhand’s Seraikela Kharsawan district on suspicion of theft. The viral video of the mob lynching showed the newly-married man being forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’ and apologising incessantly. Later on Saturday, he succumbed to his injuries.

Notably, in a reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said, “The lynching in Jharkhand has pained me. The perpetrators should be given maximum punishment.” He also questioned the Opposition’s motive in labelling Jharkhand as the “hub of lynching” while conveying his heartfelt sympathies to the kin of the victim and remarking that the incident has pained and saddened him. Modi said, “But some people in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state? None of us has the right to insult Jharkhand.”

Meanwhile, 11 people have been arrested in connection with Tabrez Ansari’s death and a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the matter.

(With agency inputs)