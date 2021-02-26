New Delhi: Delhi could be headed for an unprecedented water crisis as the Nangla Hydel Channel that supplies 25 per cent of the city’s water is getting shut for a month for repairs. The repair work is likely to be carried out from March 25 to April 24. The announcement was made by Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday. Also Read - This Video of a Snake Drinking Water from a Bottle has Amazed Netizens | Watch

“The blind closure of the channel will affect supply of 232 MGD (million gallon per day) of water supply from the Beas river to Delhi for one month in March-April. It is 25 per cent of water supply in Delhi and could lead to an unprecedented water crisis and even a law and order situation,” he said.

Institutions of national importance including Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister’s residence may also be affected during the period when the Nangla Hydel Channel will remain shut. Chadha also wrote a letter to the Union government to postpone the repair work. He said the Delhi government is in constant touch with the Centre over the issue and hoped that the impending crisis will be averted.

He said they have also appealed to the Jal Shakti Ministry to convene a meeting of all stakeholders to discuss the issue.

The Haryana government had on February 12 written a letter stating that the Nangal hydel channel will be closed owing to repairs and maintenance. It demanded that maintenance plans be put on hold and the central government urgently convene a meeting of all stakeholders to find a solution to this potential crisis, TOI reported.