Home

News

Delhi Water cut: Lajpat Nagar, Chirag Delhi, Malviya Nagar, GK-II to face disruption on This date; Check list of affected areas

Delhi Water cut: Lajpat Nagar, Chirag Delhi, Malviya Nagar, GK-II to face disruption on This date; Check list of affected areas

The Delhi Jal Board advised the residents to store sufficient quantities of water in advance as per their requirement.

Delhi to face water shortage till November 1 (Representative Image)

Attention Delhiites, as several parts of the national capital are scheduled to face disruptions in the water supply for two days from today, March 6, 2026. According to the Delhi Jal Board, the water supply will be impacted due to the annual flushing programme of UGR and Booster Pumping Stations.

Taking to X, previously Twitter, the Delhi Jal Board wrote,”!Water Alert!! Due to the annual flushing programme of UGR and Booster Pumping Stations, water supply will be affected on 06 & 07 March, 2026 in some areas of Delhi. Residents are advised to store adequate water in advance. We regret the inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation.”

In a statement, the Delhi Jal Board advised the residents to store sufficient quantities of water in advance as per their requirement. Water tankers will also be available at telephone numbers, it stated. The Board has released five important telephone numbers inorder to contact the centres.

Areas to be affected today, March 6, 2026

Pocket-52 CR Park & MNOP Block Chirag Enclave Hemkunt Colony Godavari Apptt Dakshinpuri and adjoining area

M.B.Extn. Bye Pass Road BPS Khajoor Road Molarband Extn. First Second and Third 60 Foota Badarpur Constituency

Madanpur Khadar Village & Aali Village area Jangpura Lajpat Nagar Bhopal

GK-II Malviya Nagar Chirag Delhi East of Kailash Dayanand Colony

Areas to be affected tomorrow, March 7, 2026

Badarpur Constituency

Madanpur Khadar Village & Aali Village area

Jangpura

Lajpath Nagar

Bhogal

GK-II

GK-II Malviya Nagar

Chirag Delhi

East of Kailash

Dayanand Colony

A-Block CR Park

Kailash Kunj

Mount Kailash

Pocket-10B DDA Flats Jasola Vihar

DDA LIG & Janta Flat Badarpur

Badarpur Village

Dhandhan Mohalla

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.