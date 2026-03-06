By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Water cut: Lajpat Nagar, Chirag Delhi, Malviya Nagar, GK-II to face disruption on This date; Check list of affected areas
The Delhi Jal Board advised the residents to store sufficient quantities of water in advance as per their requirement.
Attention Delhiites, as several parts of the national capital are scheduled to face disruptions in the water supply for two days from today, March 6, 2026. According to the Delhi Jal Board, the water supply will be impacted due to the annual flushing programme of UGR and Booster Pumping Stations.
Taking to X, previously Twitter, the Delhi Jal Board wrote,”!Water Alert!! Due to the annual flushing programme of UGR and Booster Pumping Stations, water supply will be affected on 06 & 07 March, 2026 in some areas of Delhi. Residents are advised to store adequate water in advance. We regret the inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation.”
In a statement, the Delhi Jal Board advised the residents to store sufficient quantities of water in advance as per their requirement. Water tankers will also be available at telephone numbers, it stated. The Board has released five important telephone numbers inorder to contact the centres.
Areas to be affected today, March 6, 2026
- Pocket-52 CR Park & MNOP Block Chirag Enclave Hemkunt Colony Godavari Apptt Dakshinpuri and adjoining area
- M.B.Extn. Bye Pass Road BPS Khajoor Road Molarband Extn. First Second and Third 60 Foota Badarpur Constituency
- Madanpur Khadar Village & Aali Village area Jangpura Lajpat Nagar Bhopal
- GK-II Malviya Nagar Chirag Delhi East of Kailash Dayanand Colony
Areas to be affected tomorrow, March 7, 2026
- Badarpur Constituency
- Madanpur Khadar Village & Aali Village area
- Jangpura
- Lajpath Nagar
- Bhogal
GK-II
- Malviya Nagar
- Chirag Delhi
- East of Kailash
- Dayanand Colony
- A-Block CR Park
- Kailash Kunj
- Mount Kailash
- Pocket-10B DDA Flats Jasola Vihar
- DDA LIG & Janta Flat Badarpur
- Badarpur Village
- Dhandhan Mohalla
