Home

News

Delhi Water cut: Amid heatwave forecast, Delhiites to face 5 hours of water shortage; Check affected areas list, emergency water tankers phone numbers

Delhi Water cut: Amid heatwave forecast, Delhiites to face 5 hours of water shortage; Check affected areas list, emergency water tankers phone numbers

Delhi Water cut: 5 hours water shortage in Uttam Nagar GOC, Anand Vihar, Indra Park extension on this date.

Delhi water supply- ANI file image

The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather office has forecast a heatwave for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around the 42-degree Celsius mark. Amid this IMD heatwave prediction, the Delhi Jal Board has announced that the water supply will be affected in some areas on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Which areas of Delhi will face water supply disruption?

Taking to X, the Delhi Jal Board said, “To ensure a better water supply system, the old water line in the Uttam Nagar area is being disconnected and a new pipeline is being connected. Due to this, water supply will be affected in some areas from 03:00 PM to 08:00 PM on Friday, April 24, 2026. Please store the required water in advance. Cooperation from citizens is expected.”

महत्वपूर्ण सूचना बेहतर जलापूर्ति व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने हेतु उत्तम नगर क्षेत्र में पुरानी जल लाइन को डिस्कनेक्ट कर नई पाइपलाइन को जोड़ा जा रहा है। इसके कारण 24 अप्रैल 2026 शुक्रवार को दोपहर 03:00 बजे से रात्रि 08:00 बजे तक कुछ क्षेत्रों में जलापूर्ति प्रभावित रहेगी। कृपया… pic.twitter.com/R5f7KZ0mIm — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) April 23, 2026

What is the reason for the Delhi Water Disruption?

In a notice, the Delhi Jal Board stated, “Due to disconnection of existing 1200 mm dia Dwarka water main and commissioning of newly laid 1000 mm dia/700 mm dia water main near DDA Park, Kali Basti near Uttam Nagar terminal, the water supply to the following areas/colonies will not be available from 03:00 PM to 08:00 PM on 24.04.2026 (Friday).”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Delhi water cut: List of Area affected

Udyog Nagar DSIIDC

Jwalapuri R Block

GH-12

Paschim Vihar

Rishal Garden

Chander Vihar

Ranholaa Baprola

Jai Vihar GOC,

Chanchal Park

LIG Flats Hastal,

Press Enclave,

Hastal Vihar

Vikas Nagar GOC

Uttam Nagar GOC

Om Vihar Phases 1 to 5

Maharani Enclave

Ram Chander Enclave

Pratap Enclave

Shiv Nagar

Rajan Vihar,

L1, L2,L3 Block

Mohan Garden,

D.K. Road,

Shakti Vihar

Anand Vihar

Gurpreet Nagar

Dal Mill Road

Yadav Enclave

Roop Vihar

Mehta Enclave

Gupta Enclave

Gupta Enclave Fish Market

Booster Command

Areas colonies and villages

Sishram Park

E Block East Uttam Nagar

Indra Park Extension

Ram Dutt Enclave

Jain Park

Matiala Extension

Sukhi Ram Park

Nanhey Park and adjoining areas

The disruption is expected to impact daily routines. The DJB has urged residents to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per the requirement. Water tankers will also be available. The Delhi Jal Board has provided several helpline numbers to assist the people during the water supply disruption. Delhi residents can request water tankers or seek help by dialing the Central Control Room at 1916, 011-23938495, water emergency Nangloi at 9971325002, 8527995819, NWS Toll Free Number 18001217744, Water Emergency Najafgarh at 8527995818, 9599089236, Water Emergency Madhu Vihar at 9213975027, 9868619623.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.