Home

News

Delhi Water Cut Today: These areas including Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Janakpuri hit - check timings, full list of affected areas

Delhi Water Cut Today: These areas including Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Janakpuri hit – check timings, full list of affected areas

Authorities have requested residents to store sufficient water for their use and use it wisely during the maintenance work.

Delhi Water Cut Today: These areas including Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Janakpuri hit - check timings, full list of affected areas

Delhi Water Cut Today: Several areas in Delhi will face a five-hour temporary water supply disruption on Friday, April 24. The reason for the disruption is scheduled maintenance work. According to the official advisory, the water supply will be cut from 3 pm to 8 pm. The scheduled water cut is a part of a major infrastructure upgrade, which involves the disconnection of the 1200 mm Dwarka water main and testing of newly laid 1000 mm and 700 mm pipelines set up near DDA Park and Kali Basti.

Authorities have requested residents to store sufficient water for their use and use it wisely during the maintenance work.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.