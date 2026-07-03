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  • Delhi water supply cut on July 6, 7: Hauz Rani, Chirag Delhi, Green Park, Malviya Nagar among areas to face disruption; Check full list, timing

Delhi water supply cut on July 6, 7: Hauz Rani, Chirag Delhi, Green Park, Malviya Nagar among areas to face disruption; Check full list, timing

The Delhi Jal Board has announced a temporary water supply disruption on July 6 and 7 due to maintenance work.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: July 3, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Delhi water supply cut on July 6, 7: Hauz Rani, Chirag Delhi, Green Park, Malviya Nagar among areas to face disruption; Check full list, timing
Delhi water supply cut on July 6, 7: Hauz Rani, Chirag Delhi, Green Park, Malviya Nagar among areas to face disruption; Check full list, timing(Photo Credit: ANI)

Attention, please, Delhiites! Delhi is set to face a major water supply disruption from July 6, 2026. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced that water supply will be disrupted in several parts of the national capital from 10:00 AM on July 6 to 4 PM on July 7, 2026. According to the DJB, water supply will be interrupted due to the interconnection of a newly laid water pipeline (GK Main) near Khizrabad Village, Taimoor Nagar Drain, in compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.

Delhi water supply cut: Which areas will face water disruption?

Residents are requested to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously. In a notice, the Delhi Jal Board stated that due to the interconnection of a newly laid 1500 mm diameter Mild Steel water pipeline (GK Main) near Khizrabad Village, Taimoor Nagar Drain. Water supply will remain affected from 06 July 2026 (10:00 AM) to 07 July 2026 (04:00 PM).

Read more: Delhi Water Cut Today: These areas including Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Janakpuri hit - Check timings, full list of affected areas

Also Read: Delhi Traffic Diversion for 10 days: Traffic to remain affected near Mundka crossing; check alternate routes, roads to avoid, instructions for commuters

Sharing a post on X, the Delhi Jal Board wrote, “Water supply will remain affected from 06 July 2026 (10:00 AM) to 07 July 2026 (04:00 PM) due to the interconnection of a newly laid water pipeline (GK Main) near Khizrabad Village, Taimoor Nagar Drain, in compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi. Residents are requested to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously.”

Delhi water cut: Check list of affected areas

  • D, E & F Blocks of East of Kailash,
  • Sant Nagar,
  • MNWS Area
  • Geetanjali Enclave
  • Navjeevan Vihar
  • Saketm Khirki
  • Hauz Rani
  • Sheikh Sarai Phase-II
  • Malviya Nagar
  • Shivalik, MMTC
  • Sadhana Enclave
  • Swami Nagar
  • Sheikh Sarai Phase-I
  • Savitri Nagar
  • Chirag Delhi
  • Lado Sarai
  • Qutub Institutional Area
  • Katwaria Sarai
  • Adchini
  • Sarvodaya Enclave
  • Neb Sarai
  • Anupam Apartments
  • Saidulajab
  • Freedom Fighter Enclave
  • IGNOU
  • Kalu Sarai
  • Sarvapriya Vihar
  • Begumpur
  • Panchsheel Park
  • Pushp Vihar
  • G.K.-II OHT, G.K.-III
  • Alaknanda Apartments
  • DDA Flats Kalkaji
  • Pocket-52
  • C.R. Park
  • D-Block UGR
  • C.R. Park
  • Srinivaspuri
  • Garhi and adjoining areas
  • G.K. MBR:
  • Asian Games Village
  • Khel Gaon, Hauz Khas
  • Gulmohar Park
  • Green Park
  • Malviya Nagar
  • Chattarpur Constituency
  • Mehrauli Constituency
  • All pockets of Vasant Kunj• Deer Park and adjoining areas

The residents are advised to store adequate water in advance to meet their essential water requirements. The Delhi Jal Board has provided several helpline numbers to assist the people during the water supply disruption.

Also Read: What is the viral BAT-BMS Bluetooth app? How is it stopping Delhi e-rickshaws mid-road and causing daily wage losses?

Delhi residents can seek help by dialing the RK Puram Water Emergency(SC-43, Malviya Nagar) at 011-71859657, Chattarpur Water Emergency at 8796443117, Vasant Kunj at 8076840764, 9650455448, Central Control Room at 1916, 011-23634469, 9650291021.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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