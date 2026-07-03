Delhi water supply cut on July 6, 7: Hauz Rani, Chirag Delhi, Green Park, Malviya Nagar among areas to face disruption; Check full list, timing

The Delhi Jal Board has announced a temporary water supply disruption on July 6 and 7 due to maintenance work.

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Delhi water supply cut on July 6, 7: Hauz Rani, Chirag Delhi, Green Park, Malviya Nagar among areas to face disruption; Check full list, timing(Photo Credit: ANI)

Attention, please, Delhiites! Delhi is set to face a major water supply disruption from July 6, 2026. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced that water supply will be disrupted in several parts of the national capital from 10:00 AM on July 6 to 4 PM on July 7, 2026. According to the DJB, water supply will be interrupted due to the interconnection of a newly laid water pipeline (GK Main) near Khizrabad Village, Taimoor Nagar Drain, in compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.

Delhi water supply cut: Which areas will face water disruption?

Residents are requested to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously. In a notice, the Delhi Jal Board stated that due to the interconnection of a newly laid 1500 mm diameter Mild Steel water pipeline (GK Main) near Khizrabad Village, Taimoor Nagar Drain. Water supply will remain affected from 06 July 2026 (10:00 AM) to 07 July 2026 (04:00 PM).

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Sharing a post on X, the Delhi Jal Board wrote, “Water supply will remain affected from 06 July 2026 (10:00 AM) to 07 July 2026 (04:00 PM) due to the interconnection of a newly laid water pipeline (GK Main) near Khizrabad Village, Taimoor Nagar Drain, in compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi. Residents are requested to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously.”

Water supply will remain affected from 06 July 2026 (10:00 AM) to 07 July 2026 (04:00 PM) due to the interconnection of a newly laid water pipeline (GK Main) near Khizrabad Village, Taimoor Nagar Drain, in compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.… pic.twitter.com/UoKlvttxgr — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) July 2, 2026

Delhi water cut: Check list of affected areas

D, E & F Blocks of East of Kailash,

Sant Nagar,

MNWS Area

Geetanjali Enclave

Navjeevan Vihar

Saketm Khirki

Hauz Rani

Sheikh Sarai Phase-II

Malviya Nagar

Shivalik, MMTC

Sadhana Enclave

Swami Nagar

Sheikh Sarai Phase-I

Savitri Nagar

Chirag Delhi

Lado Sarai

Qutub Institutional Area

Katwaria Sarai

Adchini

Sarvodaya Enclave

Neb Sarai

Anupam Apartments

Saidulajab

Freedom Fighter Enclave

IGNOU

Kalu Sarai

Sarvapriya Vihar

Begumpur

Panchsheel Park

Pushp Vihar

G.K.-II OHT, G.K.-III

Alaknanda Apartments

DDA Flats Kalkaji

Pocket-52

C.R. Park

D-Block UGR

C.R. Park

Srinivaspuri

Garhi and adjoining areas

G.K. MBR:

Asian Games Village

Khel Gaon, Hauz Khas

Gulmohar Park

Green Park

Malviya Nagar

Chattarpur Constituency

Mehrauli Constituency

All pockets of Vasant Kunj• Deer Park and adjoining areas

The residents are advised to store adequate water in advance to meet their essential water requirements. The Delhi Jal Board has provided several helpline numbers to assist the people during the water supply disruption.

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Delhi residents can seek help by dialing the RK Puram Water Emergency(SC-43, Malviya Nagar) at 011-71859657, Chattarpur Water Emergency at 8796443117, Vasant Kunj at 8076840764, 9650455448, Central Control Room at 1916, 011-23634469, 9650291021.