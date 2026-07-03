Delhi water supply cut on July 6, 7: Hauz Rani, Chirag Delhi, Green Park, Malviya Nagar among areas to face disruption; Check full list, timing

Attention, please, Delhiites! Delhi is set to face a major water supply disruption from July 6, 2026. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced that water supply will be disrupted in several parts of the national capital from 10:00 AM on July 6 to 4 PM on July 7, 2026. According to the DJB, water supply will be interrupted due to the interconnection of a newly laid water pipeline (GK Main) near Khizrabad Village, Taimoor Nagar Drain, in compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.
Residents are requested to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously. In a notice, the Delhi Jal Board stated that due to the interconnection of a newly laid 1500 mm diameter Mild Steel water pipeline (GK Main) near Khizrabad Village, Taimoor Nagar Drain. Water supply will remain affected from 06 July 2026 (10:00 AM) to 07 July 2026 (04:00 PM).
Also Read: Delhi Traffic Diversion for 10 days: Traffic to remain affected near Mundka crossing; check alternate routes, roads to avoid, instructions for commuters
Sharing a post on X, the Delhi Jal Board wrote, “Water supply will remain affected from 06 July 2026 (10:00 AM) to 07 July 2026 (04:00 PM) due to the interconnection of a newly laid water pipeline (GK Main) near Khizrabad Village, Taimoor Nagar Drain, in compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi. Residents are requested to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously.”
Water supply will remain affected from 06 July 2026 (10:00 AM) to 07 July 2026 (04:00 PM) due to the interconnection of a newly laid water pipeline (GK Main) near Khizrabad Village, Taimoor Nagar Drain, in compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.… pic.twitter.com/UoKlvttxgr
— Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) July 2, 2026
The residents are advised to store adequate water in advance to meet their essential water requirements. The Delhi Jal Board has provided several helpline numbers to assist the people during the water supply disruption.
Also Read: What is the viral BAT-BMS Bluetooth app? How is it stopping Delhi e-rickshaws mid-road and causing daily wage losses?
Delhi residents can seek help by dialing the RK Puram Water Emergency(SC-43, Malviya Nagar) at 011-71859657, Chattarpur Water Emergency at 8796443117, Vasant Kunj at 8076840764, 9650455448, Central Control Room at 1916, 011-23634469, 9650291021.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.