  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Delhi water supply cut on July 6 from 10 AM: Kailash Nagar, Patparganj, Okhla, Zakir Nagar, Amar Colony among areas to face disruption; check full list, tanker phone numbers

Delhi water supply cut on July 6 from 10 AM: Kailash Nagar, Patparganj, Okhla, Zakir Nagar, Amar Colony among areas to face disruption; check full list, tanker phone numbers

The Delhi Jal Board has announced a temporary water supply disruption on July 6.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: July 5, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
Delhi water supply cut on July 6 from 10 AM: Kailash Nagar, Patparganj, Okhla, Zakir Nagar, Amar Colony among areas to face disruption; check full list, tanker phone numbers
Delhi water supply cut on July 6 from 10 AM: Kailash Nagar, Patparganj, Okhla, Zakir Nagar, Amar Colony among areas to face disruption; check full list, tanker phone numbers(Photo Credit: AI-generated)

Attention, please, Delhiites! Several parts of the national capital are set to face a major water supply disruption on July 6, 2026. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced that water supply will be disrupted in several parts of South Delhi on July 6. According to the DJB, water supply will be interrupted due to major maintenance work on the 1900 mm South Delhi Main pipeline at Sonia Vihar WTP. Therefore, water supply may remain unavailable or at low pressure in several South Delhi areas on July 6, 2026. Residents are requested to store adequate water in advance.

Delhi water supply cut: Which areas will face water disruption?

Sharing a post on X, the Delhi Jal Board wrote, “Due to major maintenance work on the 1900 mm South Delhi Main pipeline at Sonia Vihar WTP, water supply may remain unavailable or at low pressure in several South Delhi areas on 06 July 2026.”

Read more: Delhi water supply cut on July 6, 7: Hauz Rani, Chirag Delhi, Green Park, Malviya Nagar among areas to face disruption; Check full list, timing

“Residents are requested to store adequate water in advance. Water tankers can be availed by calling the respective Water Emergency numbers. For any assistance, citizens may also contact the Delhi Jal Board Central Control Room at 1916,” the post further read.

Also Read: Delhi Traffic Diversion for 10 days: Traffic to remain affected near Mundka crossing; check alternate routes, roads to avoid, instructions for commuters

The notice reads, “Due to some major maintenance works in 1900 mm dia South Delhi main of Sonia Vihar WTP, the water supply in South Delhi main from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant shall remain affected for 08 hours starting on 06/07/2026 from 10:00 AM onwards. The water supply will either be not available or on low pressure on 06/07/2026 (evening).”

  • Kailash Nagar
  • Gandhi Nagar
  • CWG Village
  • Patparganj
  • Okhla
  • Zakir Nagar
  • Batla House
  • DESU Colony
  • Siddharth Enclave
  • Bharti Nagar
  • Rabindra Nagar
  • SPA Hostels
  • Khan Market
  • Kalka Nagar
  • Aliganj
  • Jor Bagh
  • Lodhi Colony Flats
  • Nizamuddin
  • Pragati Vihar
  • Dakshinpuri
  • Devli
  • Near Zakir Nagar
  • Ambedkar Nagar
  • Shahpur Jat
  • South Extension
  • Kotla
  • Mubarakpur
  • Seva Nagar
  • Lajpat Nagar
  • Bhogal
  • Sarai Kale Khan
  • Apollo Hospital Area
  • Badarpur
  • Jaitpur
  • Near Ashoka Park
  • Lions Hospital
  • K & L Pocket, Sarita
  • Sarita Vihar
  • Jasola
  • Madanpur Khadar
  • Greater Kailash (South)
  • Chhattarpur
  • Srinivaspuri
  • Amar Colony
  • Malviya Nagar
  • Meera Bai
  • Khizrabad Village
  • NDMC and adjoining areas

How can residents request a Delhi Jal Board water tanker during the disruption?

Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirement during the shutdown period. Water supply through tankers will be available on request from the following water emergencies/control rooms.

Also Read: Delhi water supply cut on July 6, 7: Hauz Rani, Chirag Delhi, Green Park, Malviya Nagar among areas to face disruption; Check full list, timing

For water tanker requests and emergency assistance during the disruption, residents can contact the following Delhi Jal Board control rooms: Mandawali (22727812), Greater Kailash (29234746), Giri Nagar (26473720), Chhattarpur (Qutub) (65437020), I.P. P/Station (23370911, 23378761), R.K. Puram (26193218), Jal Sadan (29819035, 29814106), Vasant Kunj (26137216), and the Central Control Room (1916, 23538495).

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.