Delhi water supply cut on July 6 from 10 AM: Kailash Nagar, Patparganj, Okhla, Zakir Nagar, Amar Colony among areas to face disruption; check full list, tanker phone numbers

The Delhi Jal Board has announced a temporary water supply disruption on July 6.

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Delhi water supply cut on July 6 from 10 AM: Kailash Nagar, Patparganj, Okhla, Zakir Nagar, Amar Colony among areas to face disruption; check full list, tanker phone numbers(Photo Credit: AI-generated)

Attention, please, Delhiites! Several parts of the national capital are set to face a major water supply disruption on July 6, 2026. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced that water supply will be disrupted in several parts of South Delhi on July 6. According to the DJB, water supply will be interrupted due to major maintenance work on the 1900 mm South Delhi Main pipeline at Sonia Vihar WTP. Therefore, water supply may remain unavailable or at low pressure in several South Delhi areas on July 6, 2026. Residents are requested to store adequate water in advance.

Delhi water supply cut: Which areas will face water disruption?

Sharing a post on X, the Delhi Jal Board wrote, “Due to major maintenance work on the 1900 mm South Delhi Main pipeline at Sonia Vihar WTP, water supply may remain unavailable or at low pressure in several South Delhi areas on 06 July 2026.”

“Residents are requested to store adequate water in advance. Water tankers can be availed by calling the respective Water Emergency numbers. For any assistance, citizens may also contact the Delhi Jal Board Central Control Room at 1916,” the post further read.

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The notice reads, “Due to some major maintenance works in 1900 mm dia South Delhi main of Sonia Vihar WTP, the water supply in South Delhi main from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant shall remain affected for 08 hours starting on 06/07/2026 from 10:00 AM onwards. The water supply will either be not available or on low pressure on 06/07/2026 (evening).”

Kailash Nagar

Gandhi Nagar

CWG Village

Patparganj

Okhla

Zakir Nagar

Batla House

DESU Colony

Siddharth Enclave

Bharti Nagar

Rabindra Nagar

SPA Hostels

Khan Market

Kalka Nagar

Aliganj

Jor Bagh

Lodhi Colony Flats

Nizamuddin

Pragati Vihar

Dakshinpuri

Devli

Near Zakir Nagar

Ambedkar Nagar

Shahpur Jat

South Extension

Kotla

Mubarakpur

Seva Nagar

Lajpat Nagar

Bhogal

Sarai Kale Khan

Apollo Hospital Area

Badarpur

Jaitpur

Near Ashoka Park

Lions Hospital

K & L Pocket, Sarita

Sarita Vihar

Jasola

Madanpur Khadar

Greater Kailash (South)

Chhattarpur

Srinivaspuri

Amar Colony

Malviya Nagar

Meera Bai

Khizrabad Village

NDMC and adjoining areas

How can residents request a Delhi Jal Board water tanker during the disruption?

Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirement during the shutdown period. Water supply through tankers will be available on request from the following water emergencies/control rooms.

Also Read: Delhi water supply cut on July 6, 7: Hauz Rani, Chirag Delhi, Green Park, Malviya Nagar among areas to face disruption; Check full list, timing

Due to major maintenance work on the 1900 mm South Delhi Main pipeline at Sonia Vihar WTP, water supply may remain unavailable or at low pressure in several South Delhi areas on 06 July 2026. Residents are requested to store adequate water in advance. Water tankers can be… pic.twitter.com/MeeUkg3pmp — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) July 4, 2026

For water tanker requests and emergency assistance during the disruption, residents can contact the following Delhi Jal Board control rooms: Mandawali (22727812), Greater Kailash (29234746), Giri Nagar (26473720), Chhattarpur (Qutub) (65437020), I.P. P/Station (23370911, 23378761), R.K. Puram (26193218), Jal Sadan (29819035, 29814106), Vasant Kunj (26137216), and the Central Control Room (1916, 23538495).