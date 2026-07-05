Delhi water supply cut on July 6 from 10 AM: Kailash Nagar, Patparganj, Okhla, Zakir Nagar, Amar Colony among areas to face disruption; check full list, tanker phone numbers

Attention, please, Delhiites! Several parts of the national capital are set to face a major water supply disruption on July 6, 2026. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced that water supply will be disrupted in several parts of South Delhi on July 6. According to the DJB, water supply will be interrupted due to major maintenance work on the 1900 mm South Delhi Main pipeline at Sonia Vihar WTP. Therefore, water supply may remain unavailable or at low pressure in several South Delhi areas on July 6, 2026. Residents are requested to store adequate water in advance.
Sharing a post on X, the Delhi Jal Board wrote, “Due to major maintenance work on the 1900 mm South Delhi Main pipeline at Sonia Vihar WTP, water supply may remain unavailable or at low pressure in several South Delhi areas on 06 July 2026.”
“Residents are requested to store adequate water in advance. Water tankers can be availed by calling the respective Water Emergency numbers. For any assistance, citizens may also contact the Delhi Jal Board Central Control Room at 1916,” the post further read.
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The notice reads, “Due to some major maintenance works in 1900 mm dia South Delhi main of Sonia Vihar WTP, the water supply in South Delhi main from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant shall remain affected for 08 hours starting on 06/07/2026 from 10:00 AM onwards. The water supply will either be not available or on low pressure on 06/07/2026 (evening).”
Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirement during the shutdown period. Water supply through tankers will be available on request from the following water emergencies/control rooms.
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Due to major maintenance work on the 1900 mm South Delhi Main pipeline at Sonia Vihar WTP, water supply may remain unavailable or at low pressure in several South Delhi areas on 06 July 2026. Residents are requested to store adequate water in advance.
Water tankers can be… pic.twitter.com/MeeUkg3pmp
— Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) July 4, 2026
For water tanker requests and emergency assistance during the disruption, residents can contact the following Delhi Jal Board control rooms: Mandawali (22727812), Greater Kailash (29234746), Giri Nagar (26473720), Chhattarpur (Qutub) (65437020), I.P. P/Station (23370911, 23378761), R.K. Puram (26193218), Jal Sadan (29819035, 29814106), Vasant Kunj (26137216), and the Central Control Room (1916, 23538495).
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