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Delhi Water Supply disrupted on April 8 and 9: Check list of affected areas, emergency water tankers phone numbers

Delhi Water Supply disrupted on April 8 and 9: Check list of affected areas, emergency water tankers phone numbers

Delhi Water Supply will remain disrupted on April 8 and 9. These list of areas will be impacted. Check complete list here.

Delhi Water Supply disrupted on April 8 and 9: Check list of affected areas, emergency water tankers phone numbers

Attention Delhiites! The Delhi Jal Board has announced important information for Delhi residents. According to the tweet published on X, the Delhi Jal Board has informed that the water supply will be affected in several areas on April 8 and April 9, 2026. The water supply disruption will be due to the annual flushing programme of UGR and Booster Pumping Stations.

On which dates will the water supply be affected?

Additionally, residents of Sultanpuri 80 gaz, Sector-3 Pocket-H 33 Rohini, Harijan Basti, Nizam Pur Village, Indra Jheel Colony Garhi Randhala Village, and Sector-3 Pocket-F 25 Rohini will face water supply disruption on Wednesday, April 8.

In a social media post, the Delhi Jal Board(DJB) said, “Due to the annual flushing programme of UGR and Booster Pumping Stations, water supply will be affected on 08.04.2026 and 09.04.2026 in several areas of Delhi.”

“Residents are advised to store adequate water in advance. We regret the inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation,” the post further read. The disruption is likely to impact daily routines. The DJB has urged residents to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per the requirement. Water tankers will also be available.

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!!Water Alert!!

Due to the annual flushing programme of UGR and Booster Pumping Stations, water supply will be affected on 08.04.2026 and 09.04.2026 in several areas of Delhi. Residents are advised to store adequate water in advance. We regret the inconvenience caused and… pic.twitter.com/kJk0PKLylp — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) April 7, 2026

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Delhi Water Supply Disruption: Area affected on April 8

Sultanpuri (80 Gaj)

Sector-3 Pocket-H, Sector-33 Rohini

Harijan Basti

Nizam Pur Village

Indra Jheel Colony

Garhi Randhala Village

Sector-3 Pocket-F, Sector-25 Rohini

Delhi Water Supply Disruption: Area affected on April 9

Sultanpuri (80 Gaj)

Harijan Basti

Indra Jheel Colony

Sector-4 Pocket B-6, Rohini

Sector-4 Pocket B-8, Rohini

Avantika Enclave

Majra Village and nearby areas

Kirari Village

Prem Nagar

Aman Vihar

Nithari Village

Mubarakpur

Karala Village

What is the main cause of this Delhi water supply disruption?

The Delhi Jal Board has provided several helpline numbers to assist the people during the water supply disruption. Delhi residents can request water tankers or seek help by dialing the Central Control Room at 1916, 23527679, and 23527679, while additional support is available through the Mangolpuri OHT numbers 27294132 and 27915531, ensuring quick response in affected areas.

The main cause of this water supply disruption is the annual flushing programme of UGR and Booster Pumping Stations. The board has advised the residents to store adequate water in advance. “We regret the inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation,” the Board stated.

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