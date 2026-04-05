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Delhi Water Supply disrupted on these days; Check affected areas, emergency water tankers phone numbers

Delhi Water Supply disrupted on these days; Check affected areas, emergency water tankers phone numbers

Delhi Water Supply will face disruption on April 6 and April 7, 2026. Check the affected areas.

Attention Delhiites! Residents of Delhi will face a major water supply disruption in the coming days. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced that water supply will be disrupted in several parts of the national capital on April 6 and April 7, 2026. According to the DJB, water supply will be interrupted on April 6 and April 7 in some areas. Additionally, residents of Sultanpuri Area, Mangolpuri, Sector-2 Pocket-4 Rohini, Filling Point & Karala Village, and the surrounding area will face water supply disruption on Monday, April 6.

Which areas of Delhi will face water supply disruption?

Taking to X, the Delhi Jal Board(DJB) said, “Due to the annual flushing programme of UGR and Booster Pumping Stations, water supply will be affected on 06.04.2026 and 07.04.2026 in several areas of Delhi. Residents are advised to store adequate water in advance.”

On which dates will the water supply be affected?

The disruption is expected to impact daily routines. The DJB has urged residents to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per the requirement. Water tankers will also be available.

The Delhi Jal Board has provided several helpline numbers to assist the people during the water supply disruption. Delhi residents can request water tankers or seek help by dialing the Central Control Room at 1916, 23527679, and 23538495, while additional support is available through the Mangolpuri OHT numbers 27294132 and 27915531, ensuring quick response in affected areas.

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What is the reason for the water disruption in Delhi?

The main reason for the disruption of the water supply in Delhi is due to the annual flushing programme of UGR and Booster Pumping Stations. “Residents are advised to store adequate water in advance,” the Board stated.

The Board added, “We regret the inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation.”

!!Water Alert!!

Due to the annual flushing programme of UGR and Booster Pumping Stations, water supply will be affected on 06.04.2026 and 07.04.2026 in several areas of Delhi. Residents are advised to store adequate water in advance. We regret the inconvenience caused and… pic.twitter.com/QfrhvEv4xE — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) April 5, 2026

Delhi Water Supply Disruption: Area affected on April 6

Sultanpuri Area

Mangolpuri

Sector-2 Pocket-4 Rohini

Filling Point & Karala Village and surrounding area

Delhi Water Supply Disruption: Area affected on April 7

Sultanpuri Area Sector-3 Pocket-F 23 Rohini

Sector-3 Pocket-A-1 Rohini Filling Point & Karala Village and surrounding area

Sec-3 Pocket-B 10 Rohini

Sector-3 Pocket-C 12 Rohini

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