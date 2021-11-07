New Delhi: Due to an increase in the level of ammonia pollution in the Yamuna River, water supply in several parts of Delhi was disrupted on Sunday. Delhi Jal Board (DJB), in its statement, said that the treatment and pumping of water from Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla WTPs were affected.Also Read - Attention, Delhi People! Water Supply May be Affected in THESE Areas Today. Check Full List Here

"DJB has taken steps for rationalization of water throughout Delhi to meet the shortage of water," the board said in a statement on Saturday. Talking to news agency ANI, Narender, a Katwaria Sarai resident said, "The water wasn't supplied since last night, without informing, so we couldn't store any. We don't have any information on when the water will be supplied."

"We don't have a water supply since yesterday, & this happens every 2 months. Tap water is yellowish & pungent, so we have to buy water from shops," Neeti Verma, a Yamuna Vihar resident said.

Further, a Malviya Nagar resident also said that they could not get the notice in time as well. “Industrial waste is disposed of in the Yamuna. The government is not taking any concrete step,” he said.

Here are the names of the areas affected:

East Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, part of NDMC area, and Malviya Nagar.

PPP areas such as Saket, Pushp Vihar, Katwaria Sarai, Lado Sarai, Khirki, Saidulajab, Gokulpuri, Sonia Vihar, Babarpur, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nandnagari, Shahdara, Laxmi Nagar, Chitra Vihar, Geeta Colony, Mayur Vihar area, New Kondli, Dallupura, Trilokpuri, Surajmal Vihar, Kanti Nagar, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar.

Jafrabad, Jhilmil, Mandawali area, Shakarpur, Vivek Vihar, Karkardooma, Jagatpuri, Shalimar Park, Krishna Nagar, Patparganj, Preet Vihar, Vishkarma Park, Lalita Park, Pandav Nagar, Seelampur, Shastripark, Bhrampuri, Gandhi Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Okhla, Batla House Ext., Kalandi Colony, Badarpur, Sarita Vihar are also likely to suffer.

Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Greater Kailash, South Extn., Lajpat Nagar, Jal Vihar, Lodhi Road, Kaka Nagar, Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bhag, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old & New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar(East & West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, Parts of Cantonment areas are also included.

Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar. Prahladpur and adjoining areas, Ramleela Ground, Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, Burari and adjoining areas may see water shortage too.