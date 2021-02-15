Chamoli Disaster: In the aftermath of the devastating glacier break in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, water supply in Delhi might be affected for a few days as silt and mud have started reaching the national capital through Upper Ganga Canal via Muradnagar. Due to the unprecedented levels of turbidity in raw water, which was 80 times the normal levels on Sunday, the Delhi Jal Board has issued an advisory to two of its major water treatment plants – Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi. Also Read - Uttarakhand Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 50 After 12 More Bodies Recovered Today

Areas in the south, east and north-east Delhi are likely to be affected the most as the two treatment plants in the region are operating at a reduced capacity due to silt, mud and debris in the water.

AAP leader and Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chaddha said, "Turbidity in raw water collected from the Upper Ganga Canal has increased to an unprecedented level of 8,000 nephelometric turbidity units (NTU) because of the recent Uttarakhand disaster. Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi WTPs are currently operating at reduced capacity due to this."

“We urge citizens to use water judiciously. Water tankers etc. in adequate numbers are being deployed and all possible efforts being made to reduce turbidity,” he further said.

Another 13 bodies were recovered on Sunday, including the first six to be pulled out from the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel, six more from Raini upstream and one from the riverbank in Rudraprayag. With this, the confirmed death toll in the Uttarakhand disaster rose to 51.

Meanwhile, rescuers are continuing with an alternative approach – trying to widen a hole they have drilled into another interconnected tunnel from where the trapped men could perhaps be reached.