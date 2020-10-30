New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday said that water supply will be affected in parts of Delhi. DJB Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha said Delhi would face water shortage due to an “abnormal” increase in ammonia levels in raw water discharged into the Yamuna river by Haryana. Also Read - Delhi water is full of arsenic, fluoride: Report

“Due to an abnormal increase in pollutants (ammonia levels) in Yamuna raw water discharged by Haryana, production at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirithi Water Treatment Plants will be adversely impacted,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader tweeted. Also Read - Serious management problems in Delhi water supply: Kejriwal

As a result, water supply will be affected in parts of East, North East and South Delhi, Raghav Chadha said. Also Read - Haryana curbs Delhi water supply: Sisodia

“It is advised to store and use water judiciously. Adequate number of water tankers are being deployed. We are working relentlessly, in collaboration with Haryana, to restore normal supply,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)