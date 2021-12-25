New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board on Sunday said water supply in several parts of national capital will remain affected on Monday, December 27, and asked the residents to stock sufficient quantity of water for emergency use. The board said the supply will remain affected due to the annual flushing of underground reservoirs and pumping stations.Also Read - Delhi Jal Board New Billing System: Water Bill Cannot Be More Than 1.5 Times Of Previous Month's Bill. Details Here

The Jal Board said water tankers will be available in these area and shared designated numbers for the central control room and other areas.

Water supply will be affected in these areas

LIG DDA flats in Kalkaji

Panchsheel Enclave

Mayur Vihar Phase II

Akbar Road

Sarojini Nagar

Ashoka Hotel

Shanti Path

Safdarjung

Race Course

Sujan Singh Park

Parliament Library premises

"Due to the annual programme for flushing of underground reservoirs and pumping stations, water supply will be affected in certain areas on December 27," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)