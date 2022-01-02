New Delhi: Water supply will remain affected several areas of the national capital, including many places in Lutyens’ Delhi, on Monday, said the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). In series of tweets, DJB informed that water supply will also remain affected in parts of east Delhi on January 3. The board did not inform about the reason for disturbance in regular supply of water.Also Read - Ready To Fight Any Covid Variant; Omicron Situation Under Control in Delhi, Says Satyendra Jain

According to the DJB, water supply will be affected in Garhi Dhobi Ghat, Mayur Vihar Ph III, Swastya Vihar, Shankar Vihar, Chitra Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, PD Vihar, Gagan Vihar, Gujarat Vihar, Sukh Vihar, Guru Angad Nagar areas. Also Read - Free Virtual Yoga Classes For Home Isolated Covid Patients In Delhi Soon. Details Here

Central Secretariat, President House, Parliament, India Gate, Ashoka Road, Nirman Bhawan, Sunder Nagar, Lodhi Road, Vigyan Bhawan, Cannought Place, R.M.L. Hospital, Janpath, Aram Bagh, DIZ Sector and adjoining areas, Rakab Ganj, North Avenue, and other NDMC Areas. — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) January 1, 2022

Also Read - Delhi Shuts 2 Weekly Markets in Karawal Nagar For Violating COVID Guidelines | Details Here

Several areas under New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), including, Central Secretariat, President House, Parliament, India Gate, Ashoka Road, Nirman Bhawan, Sunder Nagar, Lodhi Road, Vigyan Bhawan, Cannought Place, R.M.L. Hospital, Janpath, Aram Bagh, DIZ Sector and adjoining areas, Rakab Ganj, North Avenue will also face issues in regular water supply.

The Jal Board, however, informed that water tankers will be available in these areas and provided helplines for the same.

“Water tankers will be available at telephone nos. 1916, 1800117118, (Central Control Room), Giri Nagar- 26473720/26449877), (Greater Kailash- 29234746/29234747), (Mandawli – 22727812), (Jagriti – 22374834/22374237), (R.K. Puram – 26100644/26193218),” DJB tweeted.