Delhi weather ALERT: Light rain, overcast skies to bring relief from humid conditions; Check IMD forecast

IMD has predicted a maximum temperature of 35 degree celsius and a minimum of 25 degree celsius. The sky is expected to remain cloudy, with the possibility of light rain in some areas.

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किन राज्यों में ज्यादा बारिश की संभावना?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast pleasant weather across Delhi-NCR over the next week, with cloudy skies, light rain and cooler temperatures expected to provide relief from the recent spell of heat and humidity. According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is not likely at present, as monsoon activity over the region remains weak. However, most parts of the National Capital Region may receive light rain or drizzle on several days.

Delhi weather today

For Friday, the IMD has predicted a maximum temperature of 35 degree celsius and a minimum of 25 degree celsius. The sky is expected to remain cloudy, with the possibility of light rain in some areas. Humidity is likely to remain between 60 per cent and 80 per cent.

Weather forecast for the coming days

July 25: Maximum temperature around 36 degree celsius and minimum around 24 degree celsius. Cloudy skies with chances of light rain or drizzle.

July 26: Maximum temperature around 37 degree celsius and minimum around 25 degree celsius. The sky will remain overcast, while humidity is expected to stay between 60 per cent and 70 per cent.

The IMD said similar weather conditions are likely to continue through the rest of the week. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain below 36 degree celsius, while night temperatures may stay between 25 degree celsius and 26 degree celsius. Cloudy skies and occasional light showers are expected across several parts of Delhi-NCR.

Although heavy or continuous rainfall is unlikely because monsoon activity is currently subdued, intermittent showers are expected to keep temperatures under control and reduce humidity, bringing much-needed relief to residents.