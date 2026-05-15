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Delhi weather alert: Mercury to touch 42°C, IMD predicts severe heatwave on these days – Check weather forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Delhi weather alert: Mercury to touch 42°C, IMD predicts severe heatwave on these days – Check weather forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Delhi Weather Alert: After witnessing rains and thunderstorms for some days, Delhi is going to witness a spell of heat waves in the coming days.

Delhi weather alert: Mercury to touch 42°C, IMD predicts severe heatwave on these days – Check weather forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | Image - ANI

Delhi Weather Alert: After witnessing thunderstorms and scattered rains, Delhi is going to witness unbearable heat. The capital city witnessed a sudden change in weather conditions as gusty winds battered several parts of the National Capital Region on Thursday. However, the strong wind brought some respite from the ‘heat torture’ for some time, but the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat waves in the coming days.

Delhi Witnessed Gusty Winds On Thursday

Some parts of the capital city witnessed gusty winds on Thursday. However, despite high-speed gusty winds, the day continued with heat conditions. The capital city recorded maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius (the maximum temperature recorded this year so far). The minimum temperature was recorded 23.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Delhi Weather: IMD Forecast

According to the weather department, the capital city will witness a rise in temperature between May 15 and May 20. The daytime temperature is expected to hover between 38 degrees Celsius to 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to range from 26 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius. IMD stated that there may be partial cloudiness in the next 48 hours. However, the skies will become clear from May 16 to May 19. The capital city to witness normal to moderate wind flow in the coming days, which will blow the hot air from the desert region.

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