New Delhi: Delhiites may get a respite from the scorching heat as the rains accompanied by thunderstorms are in the weather forecast for today, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department further predicted that the rains may bring down the maximum temperature to 38 degree Celsius.Also Read - Covaxin Phase-3 Trial Looks Good, Safety Profile Meets Benchmarks: WHO Chief Scientist as Bharat Biotech Awaits Nod For Covid Vaccine

The national capital’s fourth ‘heat wave day’ of this month saw the mercury soaring to 41.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal on July 8. It had reeled under heat wave on July 1, July 2, and July 7 also.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above the normal.

Delhi’s bordering city of Gurgaon in Haryana experienced a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, six notches above the normal as there was no let-up in the hot weather conditions in the state and neighbouring Punjab.

Among other places in Haryana, Narnaul, Hisar, Rohtak, and Ambala recorded their maximum temperatures at 43.3 degrees Celsius 42.8 degrees Celsius, 41.8 degrees Celsius and 40.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, the maximum temperatures in Amritsar and Patiala settled at 40 degrees Celsius and 41.4 degrees Celsius, up to six notches above the normal. Bathinda recorded a high of 40.4 degrees Celsius.

In its forecast for July, India Meteorological Department said the country as a whole will witness good rainfall this month.

However, parts of north India, some parts of south peninsula, central, east and northeast India could witness rainfall in the category of normal to below normal.