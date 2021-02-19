Weather Alert: Delhi could be witnessing the warmest February in the past few years, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Till Thursday, the average maximum temperature was recorded to be 26.3 degrees Celsius. The average maximum temperature at this time of year is generally 23.9 degrees Celsius. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Salary up to Rs 2.15 Lakh | Apply For This Dream Job at imd.gov.in

Experts have further predicted that the normal mean temperature this February can go up to to 27 degrees Celsius, stated Times of India. February has not witnessed any cold wave so far.

“This February could be among the warmest. Unlike last year when six western disturbances impacted the region, only one has passed this month. As a result, very light rain was recorded only on one day, on February 4. Under the influence of a western disturbance, cloud cover is formed, which screens out sunlight and helps decrease the day temperature,” Kuldeep Srivastava, a scientist at IMD, told the leading portal.

On February 15, the national capital witnessed shallow fog in the morning with the minimum temperature settling at 11.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, the Met office said. The weatherman said that shallow fog was observed in various pockets of Delhi.