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Delhi weather April 4: IMD issues red alert for severe thunderstorms as heavy rains lashes national capital; check detailed forecast

Delhi weather April 4: IMD issues red alert for severe thunderstorms as heavy rains lashes national capital; check detailed forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi as intense thunderstorms and heavy rain lash the city, warning of potential disruptions and hazardous conditions.

Delhi rain- File image

Delhi weather April 4: In a big update, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for severe thunderstorms as heavy rains lashes national capital. Overnight thunderstorms and rain, accompanied by gusty winds, brought temperatures down across Delhi on Monday, with the minimum temperature dipping several notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. Here are all the updates you need to know about the IMD weather update issued for Delhi NCR.

Delhi NCR weather update: Check minimum and maximum temperature?

At Safdarjung, the city’s base station, the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.8 degrees Celsius, 5.9 notches below normal, IMD data showed.

Palam recorded a low of 17.9 degrees Celsius, 7.7 degrees below normal, while The Ridge logged a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, down by 7 degrees. Lodi Road recorded a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees below normal, and Ayanagar 19 degrees Celsius, 4.6 notches below normal, according to the IMD.

Rain lashed several areas in Delhi between late night and early morning hours. Safdarjung recorded around 5.7 mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, while Palam received about 5.7 mm.

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Among the other stations, Ayanavar recorded the highest rainfall at 13 mm, followed by Lodi Road and The Ridge at 4 mm each.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday is likely to be in the range of 31-33 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. Delhi’s air quality was ‘moderate’ on Monday morning with an AQI reading of 106, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

(With inputs from agencies)

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