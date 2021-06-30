Delhi: As the national capital reels under severe heatwaves, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the conditions for monsoons are not favourable and are delayed. While speaking to news agency ANI, senior IMD official Kuldeep Srivastava said that the heatwave in the national capital is likely to continue. “Today’s temperature in Delhi is likely to stay above 42 degree Celsius. The heatwave is likely to continue. Light rain is predicted on 2nd and 3rd July and temperature might drop. Conditions for monsoons are not favorable and are delayed,” he said. Also Read - Pakistan City Jacobabad Records World's Highest Temperatures. What it means

The maximum temperature in the national Capital was earlier predicted to touch 42 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to be 29 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi had risen to 43 degrees Celsius, the highest recording this year. The IMD had classified it as the first day of heatwave this season.