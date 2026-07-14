Delhi Weather: Capital city gets warmer, will it rain today? – Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

According to the IMD, Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures ranging from a low of 27 degrees Celsius to a high of degrees Celsius.

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Delhi Weather: Capital city gets warmer, will it rain today? - Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | Image: ANI

Delhi Weather Forecast: Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) is again dealing with intense heat and humidity. The maximum temperature of the capital city on Monday was 38.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3.1 notches above normal. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tuesday will bring partly cloudy skies. The daytime temperature is expected to hover between 36-37, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Weather

According to the weather department, the city is expected to witness cloudy skies throughout the day. Day temperatures is expected to remain above normal across many parts of the capital city.

Meanwhile, Parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, witnessed thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. On Monday, pockets of the eastern region also witnessed downpour. Gorakhpur recorded the highest rainfall of 85.3 mm.

Gorakhpur remained the coolest with a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius after the downpour.

Gorakhpur remained the coolest with a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius after the downpour.

The capital city received strong winds (30-40 kmph) on Monday evening, giving a bit of relief from the sweaty humidity. Tuesday morning remained cloudy, with some parts of the NCR receiving light rain.

According to the weather department, no major changes in the weather is expected today and no district-wise weather warning has been issued for the capital city.

Delhi AQI

The air quality in the capital city remained in the ‘poor’ category for the second consecutive day. According to experts, major reasons behind the poor air quality are deterioration due to dry weather, high humidity and light winds. Local emissions are also affecting the air quality.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said that Delhi’s overall AQI was at 246 on Monday, placing the national capital in the ‘poor’ category. Anand Vihar was the most polluted area of Delhi, with an AQI of 380, in the ‘very poor’ category.

Will It Rain Today?

According to the weather department, Delhi may not witness widespread rainfall, but its weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day with isolated showers in some areas. There is a possibility that NCR region may witness thunderstorm activity. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 35-36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 26-28 degrees Celsius.