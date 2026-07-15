Delhi Weather: Capital city sweats as heat, humidity intensify, monsoon rain expected from… – Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

According to IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Delhi and NCR between July 14 and July 18. Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-weather-capital-city-sweats-heat-humidity-intensify-monsoon-rain-expected-july-19-thunderstorm-imd-forecast-for-noida-gurugram-ghaziabad-8474230/ Copy

Delhi Weather: Capital city sweats as heat, humidity intensify, monsoon rain expected from… - Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | Image: ANI

Delhi Weather: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are experiencing summer-like heat and intense humidity as the maximum temperature hovers around 37-38 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, clouds covered the sky but the temperature soared to 38.6 degrees Celsius, which was 3.1 notches above normal. The heat index, or ‘feels-like’ temperature, touched 45.8 degrees Celsius in the evening. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated rainfall is expected over the capital city and adjoining areas between July 14 and July 18.

Delhi Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated showers in the capital city and adjoining areas between July 14 and July 18. Heavy rainfall activity is expected in the region on July 19 and 20.

A partly cloudy sky is expected throughout the day, with the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36-37 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely between 27 degrees Celsius.

Warm And Humid

The weather department stated that the national capital may continue to experience warm and humid conditions throughout the day. However, rainfall activity is expected to increase from July 19.

The northwestern states are expected to witness heavy monsoon activity on July 19 and 20, which may provide relief from the hot and humid conditions.

Advisory

IMD has advised residents of Delhi-NCR to remain cautious during the hot conditions during the afternoon and evening hours. People should drink plenty of water and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sunlight. The capital city is expected to witness monsoon activity again in the coming days.