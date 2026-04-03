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Delhi Weather: Dust storm, gusty winds hit city, will it rain today? - Check IMD forecast

Delhi Weather: Dust storm, gusty winds hit city, will it rain today? – Check IMD forecast

Delhi experienced a cool Friday morning with a dust storm affecting visibility. Strong, cold winds reduced the minimum temperature to 21 degrees Celsius. Check the IMD forecast here.

Delhi Weather: Dust storm, gusty winds hit city, will it rain today? - Check IMD forecast

Delhi Weather: Residents of Delhi woke up to a hazy morning as strong winds and dust storm hit the capital city on Friday. The dust storm affected the visibility across the city. Strong cold winds and reduced the temperature to 21 degrees Celsius, bringing relief from the recent days’ heat. However, the dust storm has affected the air quality of the national capital. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital city will witness a change in weather conditions over the weekend, with rain and thunderstorm are also expected in the NCR region in the coming days. Dust storm and clouds covered the sun with cold winds making the weather pleasant, but the dusty conditions caused discomfort for commuters.

#WATCH | Delhi: In a sudden weather shift today, a dust storm has hit the national capital. (Visuals from the India Gate) pic.twitter.com/Pw9zOktJlC — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2026

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