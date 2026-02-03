Weather Warning: Delhi witnesses coldest February in 4 years, IMD issues yellow alert; fog, winter chill grip Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan

Home

News

Weather Warning: Dense fog enveloped Delhi and NCR in the early morning, leading to sharply reduced visibility across several parts. IMD has issued a yellow alert for today. dense fog conditions gripped North India including Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Rain is also expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Weather Warning: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a thick blanket of fog that enveloped the region on Tuesday morning, leading to reduced visibility in several parts. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog as the capital city recorded its coldest February day in the last four years on February 2. The daytime temperature at Safdarjung weather station was recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees below normal. Dense fog has gripped parts of North India, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Rain is also expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Weather

As per the weather department, the visibility will remain severely reduced due to fog. Commuters have been advised to remain vigilant during morning hours. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature may settle between 7 and 8 degrees Celsius. IMD has issued a yellow alert for fog today.

#WATCH | Delhi wakes up to a layer of dense fog in parts of the city this morning. Visuals from Africa Avenue. AQI in the area recorded at ‘142’ in ‘Moderate’ category, as claimed by CPCB. pic.twitter.com/Dz3gQXJP6j — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026

