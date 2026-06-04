Delhi weather forecast June 5: IMD issues rain and temperature drop alert | Check detailed forecast

IMD issues rain alert for Delhi on June 5, forecasting a sharp temperature drop, gusty winds, and multiple spells of rain and thunderstorms.

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Delhi weather forecast June 5: After a heavy rain spell on Thursday, Delhi is set for a noticeable break from the intense summer heat as active weather systems bring widespread rain and cooler temperatures to the national capital. According to the India Meteorological Department’s latest bulletin, residents of the national capital can expect a significant dip in mercury alongside gusty winds, offering much-needed relief from recent high temperatures. However, the unsettled conditions mean commuters should prepare for potential disruptions during peak hours due to active thunderstorms. Here are all the details you need to know about Delhi weather forecast June 5.

Key Pointers: Delhi Weather Forecast (5 June 2026)

Temperature Drop: Expect cooler conditions as maximum temperatures fall to a comfortable range of 36–38°C, while minimum temperatures drop sharply to 23-25°C. Read more: Relief for residents as heavy rain lashes Delhi NCR with thunderstorms and wind | Watch video

Morning Rain & Storms: A generally cloudy sky will bring a spell of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds during the morning to forenoon hours.

High Winds: Wind speeds are expected to reach 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph during stormy periods.

Changing Wind Directions: Wind directions will shift throughout the day, starting from the Southwest (10–15 kmph) in the morning, turning Northwest by midday, and easing from the Northeast (5–10 kmph) by night.

Nighttime Showers: A second, lighter spell of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is forecasted for the evening or night.

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR

Heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds swept across Delhi-NCR on Thursday, providing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat that has gripped the area over the past several days.

Also read: Relief for residents as heavy rain lashes Delhi NCR with thunderstorms and wind | Watch video

A fresh Western Disturbance has become active over the region, bringing the much-anticipated spell of cool showers to the parched plains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thursday and Friday as dark clouds covered the skies across the national capital and adjoining areas, a report by IANS news agency said.

Also read: Noida weather update: Gusty winds, intense storm, rain hit Delhi-NCR, bring respite to scorching heat, IMD forecasts more shower

Rainfall has already been recorded in several parts of Delhi, Haryana, and nearby regions, marking a swift transition from the intense heatwave conditions experienced in recent days.

According to meteorologists, the sudden change in weather is being driven by a Western Disturbance, a low-pressure weather system that originates over the Mediterranean region and travels eastward while gathering moisture.