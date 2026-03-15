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Delhi weather forecast: National capital to witness get cloudy skies, rain and thunderstorm in coming days; check full IMD forecast

Delhi weather forecast: National capital to witness get cloudy skies, rain and thunderstorm in coming days; check full IMD forecast

Delhi is likely to experience generally cloudy skies along with light rain, thunderstorms and strong surface winds in the coming days, according to the IMD.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi weather forecast: Delhi residents woke up to light rainfall on Sunday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting a total of 8 mm of rain across the capital till 8:30 AM. Among major weather stations, Safdarjung and Lodhi Road recorded 0.8 mm each, while Palam registered 0.4 mm. Ayanagar and Pitampura received 2.6 mm and 3.5 mm respectively, the highest rainfall recorded among the city’s stations. Here are all the details you need to know about the Delhi weather update and IMD predictions.

Check IMD Delhi weather forecast

Looking ahead, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies over Delhi on Monday, with strong surface winds expected to blow at speeds of 20 to 30 kmph during the day. Similar cloudy conditions are likely on Tuesday, when winds may reach speeds of 15 to 25 kmph.

Will it rain in Delhi NCR this week?

The week is expected to remain generally cloudy across the capital. The IMD has also indicated the possibility of very light rain or drizzle on Wednesday, along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds that could gust up to 40 kmph.

Rain, thunder and gusty winds bring relief from heat across Delhi-NCR

In a much-needed relief for the residents across Delhi-NCR woke up to rain, thunder and strong winds brought much-needed relief after several days of unusually high temperatures. The sudden shift in weather conditions made the morning cooler and more comfortable for people across the National Capital Region.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning residents of the likelihood of moderate rainfall, lightning and strong, gusty winds during the day. Also, neighbouring cities such as Noida and Gurugram, however, have been placed under a yellow alert, indicating the possibility of light rainfall along with cloudy skies, a report by PTI news agency said.

The early morning rain on Sunday came as a welcome break from the heat that had gripped the capital during the first half of March.

The IMD has placed Delhi under an orange alert, signalling that residents should remain cautious as moderate rainfall, lightning and strong winds are likely throughout the day. Weather officials have also warned that surface winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph could occur, with gusts reaching up to 50 kmph during the rain spell.

Nearby NCR cities, including Noida and Gurugram, have been placed under a yellow alert, indicating the possibility of light rain and overcast conditions, though with a comparatively lower level of risk.

(With inputs from agencies)

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