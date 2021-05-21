New Delhi: Parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana are likely to receive light to moderate rain and thunderstorm on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-60 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and most places from NCR – Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida”, the weather department said in its latest bulletin. Also Read - Viral Video: How a Truck Fell Inside a Caved Road in Delhi's Najafgarh | WATCH

In the next 2 hours several districts of UP like Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Sahaswan, Narora, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, and Barsana would experience thunderstorms and rains.

In Haryana, districts like Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Fatehabad, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Siwani, Tosham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Loharu, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, and Palwal could witness rains in next 2 hours.