New Delhi: Parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana are likely to receive light to moderate rain and thunderstorm on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-60 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and most places from NCR – Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida", the weather department said in its latest bulletin.
In the next 2 hours several districts of UP like Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Sahaswan, Narora, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, and Barsana would experience thunderstorms and rains.
In Haryana, districts like Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Fatehabad, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Siwani, Tosham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Loharu, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, and Palwal could witness rains in next 2 hours.
Meanwhile, the national capital has broken all the previous records for May by recording 119.3 mm of rainfall under the impact of cyclonic storm Tauktae. The city had also recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 16 notches below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951, the IMD said.
“A record 119.3 mm rain fell in Delhi between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 am on Thursday, which is a new record for May. The capital had recorded 60 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period on May 24 in 1976,” an Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of India Meteorological Department’s regional forecasting Centre said.
The rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday was a result of interaction between the remnant of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a western disturbance, the IMD said.