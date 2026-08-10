Delhi Weather: Heavy rain lashes national capital, triggers waterlogging, traffic chaos in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

Weather conditions across Delhi and NCR could remain highly localised, meaning that not every part of Delhi-NCR will receive rainfall. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), around 40-60 percent of the NCR, including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, could experience rain during the active period.

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Delhi Weather: Heavy rain lashes national capital, triggers waterlogging, traffic chaos in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram | Image: ANI

Delhi Weather: The Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging on major routes and low-lying areas. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather activity is expected to intensify and one or two spells of light rain are possible in the evening. Light to moderate showers are also expected to spread towards parts of Gurugram between 2 pm and 6 pm.

Delhi Weather

The IMD said that the weather conditions across the region remain highly localised. It means that selected parts of Delhi-NCR will receive showers. Around 40-60 percent of the NCR region is expected to witness during the active period. Rain may hit parts of Gurugram between 2 pm and 6 pm, but coverage will be uneven.

The weather department said that if the thunderstorms develop, the rainfall activity is expected to intensify in the capital city.

Waterlogging And Traffic Jams

The showers overwhelmed drainage systems that were already full from Friday’s rains, causing temporary waterlogging, particularly in low-lying areas. Rainwater accumulation on major roads, including DND, Minto Road, Ring Road and Mahatma Gandhi Marg, resulting to severe waterlogging. Commuters encountered delays in areas that received the heaviest showers.

Graphical Illustration

Why Is Rain Spotty?

The weather department stated that atmospheric instability and high moisture are triggering these thunderstorms. As the current condition cause localised rain, one part of Delhi-NCR is expected to receive heavy showers while a neighbouring area is likely to remain dry.

Heavy showers are very likely to decline after 6-7 pm, however, isolated showers cannot be completely ruled out.

Delhi Temperature

The capital city woke up to a hot and humid morning today. The minimum temperature recorded was 27.6 degrees Celsius.

Weather stations located in Palam, Ayanagar and Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 27.6 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Air Quality

The overall air quality of Delhi was recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday. The average AQI was reported at 88, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Strong Winds Will Blow In The Region

The IMD has forecasted that lightning and thunderstorms, accompanied by strong winds (of 60 kmph) and downpours, are expected in Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, Shahdara, South Delhi, South East Delhi, South West Delhi and West Delhi.