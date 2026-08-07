Delhi Weather: Heavy rain triggers severe waterlogging, traffic snarls at DND, Ring Road, Minto Road, IMD issues Red alert

Delhi Weather: Heavy rains hit Delhi-NCR on Friday, causing waterlogging and traffic jams. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert warning of localized flooding.

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Delhi Weather: Heavy rain triggers severe waterlogging, traffic snarls at DND, Ring Road, Minto Road, IMD issues Red alert | Image: X

Delhi Weather: Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) have been witnessing incessant rain since early morning, bringing much-needed respite from the heat and humidity. The southwest monsoon lashed the capital city and NCR after days of warm and humid weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Friday as intense showers lash several parts of the region.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Rain lashes parts of Noida city. (Visuals from Noida Sector 116) pic.twitter.com/POEZUX61hb — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026

Delhi Weather

The IMD has issued a red alert as intense monsoon showers lashed several parts of the region. Heavy rains have led to severe waterlogging, traffic disruption and localised flooding in several low-lying areas. According to IMD, current showers are being fuelled by a rare combination of several weather systems which have started working together over the northern India region.

Severe waterlogging witnessed at Ashoka Road, minto road, DND, Ring Road, near AIIMS and other major areas.



According to IMD, current showers are being fuelled by a rare combination of several weather systems which have started working together over north India region. The monsoon rain track currently stretches from Rajasthan across central and eastern India into the Bay of Bengal. This current situation is sending heavy moisture directly into the Delhi-NCR region.

Delhi Temperature

The IMD has forecasted that the daytime temperature is expected to however between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime temperature is likely to be between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius. Surface winds are likely to blow at 10–15 kmph.

IMD Issues Red Alert In Some Parts Of Delhi-NCR

Heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are expected at isolated places over Delhi during the day. The weather office’s district-level nowcast has sounded a Red alert for East Delhi and South Delhi. West Delhi has been placed under an orange alert until 12:15 pm.

These alerts hinted at the possibility of heavy to very heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms throughout the day. Due to continuous downpours localised disruptions are expected.

The weather department has advised residents of Delhi and NCR to remain cautious while travelling.

Waterlogging and traffic congestion have been witnessed in low-lying areas during periods of intense rainfall.