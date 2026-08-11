Delhi Weather: IMD issues heavy rain, thunderstorm warning, are schools closed today? Check forecast for Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

Delhi Weather: The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the capital city and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) for today. Are schools closed today? Check the weather forecast for Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram here.

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Delhi Weather: IMD issues heavy rain, thunderstorm warning, are schools closed today? Check forecast for Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram = Images: ANi

Delhi Weather: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to pleasant and cloudy weather on Tuesday. However, humidity could be felt during the morning hours due to low wind flow. The region witnessed a downpour accompanied by cloudy skies on Monday, which brought relief from the sticky humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a spell of rain till Sunday, August 16. However, heavy showers caused traffic snarls on many busy roads in the city, especially the ones connecting it to NCR towns. The worst-affected route was the Delhi-Ghaziabad road, with long queues near the Delhi-Meerut Expressway around the Patparganj area.

Delhi Weather

The weather department has forecasted moderate to heavy rain till August 16 in Delhi-NCR. Thunderstorms and gusty winds (of around 60 kmph) are also expected during the period. More spells of rain are expected today across the NCR, including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

The IMD said that the capital city and adjoining Haryana are expected to receive fairly widespread rainfall today, with another spell of monsoon showers expected on August 13. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till Thursday.

After a brief halt, monsoon activity has again started in the capital city. IMD has urged people to remain alert for sudden heavy showers, waterlogging and disruption to traffic during intense rainfall.

IMD Weather Forecast For Other States

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy showers are very likely in parts of northwest, central, east, northeast and west India today. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are also likely in several states.

Are Schools Closed Today?

Parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday, amid IMD’s heavy rainfall warnings and ongoing Kanwar Yatra. However, the authorities have not issued any notification regarding the school closure. Notably, school closures are being decided by state governments and district administrations, depending on weather conditions and student safety.

Heavy Rainfall Warning In MP, UP and Rajasthan

Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in East Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh. According to IMD, heavy showers are very likely in West Uttar Pradesh today, while East UP may witness rainfall activity after Friday. The West part of the state is likely to receive heavy rainfall on August 14 and 15. while East UP is likely to receive monsoon showers on August 13 and 15.