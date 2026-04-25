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Delhi weather: IMD issues yellow alert as heatwave grips the capital, relief expected in parts of north India soon

Delhi weather: IMD issues yellow alert as heatwave grips the capital, relief expected in parts of north India soon

Delhi Weather: Several parts of north India, including Delhi, are facing heatwave conditions, with temperatures crossing 40°C in most of the parts. The mercury may rise further by up to 3 degrees Celsius by April 29.

Delhi weather: IMD issues yellow alert as heatwave grips the capital, relief expected in parts of north India soon | image: ANI

Delhi Weather: Delhi witnessed intense heatwave conditions on Friday as mercury continued to rise every day. The daytime temperature touched 41.9 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees higher than Thursday. Ridge station recorded the highest reading with 43.1 degrees Celsius.

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