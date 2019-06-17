New Delhi: After days of unusually hot weather, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 28 degrees Celsius on Monday, stated the Met Department. A weather official reportedly said that Delhi is likely to experience cloudy skies, thunderstorm and light showers on Monday.

Besides, weather department officials predicted gusty winds blowing at the speed of 40-50 kmph and lightning in the national capital region. The morning temperature of Delhi was normal at this time of the year.

Notably, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius on Monday, stated a meteorological department official. The Safdarjung observatory, on the other hand, noted that the city received rainfall measuring up to 0.6mm during the past 24 hours. The official added that the humidity recorded at 8.30 AM on Monday was 54 per cent.

A MeT official was quoted by a report as saying, “On Monday, a generally cloudy sky is expected along with dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied with light rain, gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) and lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be 37 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.”

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 28.02 degrees Celsius. (With PTI inputs)