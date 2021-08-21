New Delhi: In some respite from the scorching heat, the National capital and its adjoining areas witnessed rain accompanied by thunderstorms on Saturday morning. Following the downpour, several roads near ITP, Pragati Maidan were waterlogged. Vehicular movement was also affected in the ITO area due to waterlogging.Also Read - Monsoon Set to Revive in North India, IMD Issues Orange Alert for Moderate Rain in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Vehicular movement affected due to waterlogging in ITO area following rainfall in parts of the national capital pic.twitter.com/QZLxwWugG7 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Delhi traffic police has informed that Azad Market Underpass will remain closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging. Besides, vehicular movement at Moolchand Underpass, Minto Bridge (both carriageway) has also been affected following heavy rainfall. Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Full List of Restricted Roads

Traffic is affected at Moolchand Underpass due to waterlogging. Inconvenience is regretted. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 21, 2021

The MeT department has issued an orange alert for today and a yellow alert for Sunday. The department has issued green alert from August 23 to August 26.

Notably, The IMD uses four colour codes: Green means all is well while yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities. An orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

Most delayed monsoon since 19 years

The national capital had recorded 34.8mm rainfall against the normal of 65.5mm in June. In July, it received 507.1 mm rainfall, which was nearly 141 per cent above the long-period average of 210.6 mm. It was also the maximum rainfall in the month since July 2003, and the second-highest ever.

Despite the monsoon embracing Delhi only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years, the capital had recorded 16 rainy days in the month, the maximum in the last four years. The weather department has forecast normal rainfall — 95 to 106 percent of the long-period average — for Delhi in August.

Normally, the capital gauges 247.7mm rainfall in August.