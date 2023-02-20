Home

Delhi Weather: At 33.6 Degrees, City Witnesses Third Highest February Temperature in 55 Years

On Sunday, the city recorded the highest temperature in February in two years, which was 31.5 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi: The National Capital has been witnessing a rise in temperature for the past few days. On Monday, the city recorded the third highest temperature for the month of February in the last 55 years. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung Airport in south Delhi recorded 33.6 °C, the third highest temperature in February since 1969.

The month of February has already seen a drastic rise in temperatures, with some parts of the country already running ahead of the curve as far as the onset of summer is concerned.

Delhi Weather: Top Updates

Safdarjung Airport in Delhi recorded 33.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, which is the third highest temperature in the month of February in the last 55 years.

Delhi’s highest recorded temperature in the month was in 2006 when the mercury touched 34.1 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Delhiites woke up to a humid morning with relative humidity recorded at 91% around 8:30 AM.

The air quality of Delhi continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 343.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday withdrew the heatwave warnings for the Kutch and Konkan regions after the sea breeze led to a drop in temperatures in the areas.

