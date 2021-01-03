New Delhi: Parts of the national capital received light rain on Saturday morning. With this both the maximum and minimum temperature are expected to rise further over the next two days. The Indian Meteorological Department has also issued an ‘orange alert’ for Monday, due to the chances of hailstorm activity. Also Read - IMD Predicts Rainfall In Parts Of Delhi, Haryana From January 3, Cold Waves Likely To Intensify in UP

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall to occur over some parts of South-Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughalkabad ), and some districts of Haryana", said the IMD.

On Friday, the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years for January, and "very dense" fog lowered visibility to "zero" metres. On January 8, 2006, the city had recorded a minimum of 0.2 degree Celsius. The all-time record is minus 0.6 degree Celsius registered in January 1935.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded in January last year was 2.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said the minimum temperature has started rising under the influence of the “intense” western disturbance, which will affect northwest India till January 6.