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Delhi Weather Today, 07 June 2026 Live: IMD predicts heavy rain with thunderstorm in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad today, issues alert

Temperatures are likely to rise further, with the maximum reaching 40 degrees Celsius on June 8 and climbing to 41 degrees Celsius between June 9 and June 11.

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Delhi Weather Update (PTI Image)

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with rain on June 7, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius. As the MET department, the weather conditions are expected to improve from June 7, when the city is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky. The maximum temperature is forecast to touch 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

From June 8 onwards, strong surface winds are expected during daytime hours. Temperatures are likely to rise further, with the maximum reaching 40 degrees Celsius on June 8 and climbing to 41 degrees Celsius between June 9 and June 11.

Rain in Himachal Pradesh till June 11

Light to moderate rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, with the local Met office predicting the wet spell to continue in the state till June 11. Shimla witnessed a hailstorm, while areas such as Jubberhatti, Bhuntar, Sundernagar, Kangra, Jot, Palampur and Kufri received thunderstorms and lightning from Thursday evening.

IMD Weather Update Live: