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Delhi Weather Today, 07 June 2026 Live: IMD predicts heavy rain with thunderstorm in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad today, issues alert

Temperatures are likely to rise further, with the maximum reaching 40 degrees Celsius on June 8 and climbing to 41 degrees Celsius between June 9 and June 11.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: June 7, 2026, 6:38 AM IST
Delhi Weather Today, 07 June 2026 Live: IMD predicts heavy rain with thunderstorm in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad today, issues alert
Delhi Weather Update (PTI Image)

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with rain on June 7, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius. As the MET department, the weather conditions are expected to improve from June 7, when the city is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky. The maximum temperature is forecast to touch 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

From June 8 onwards, strong surface winds are expected during daytime hours. Temperatures are likely to rise further, with the maximum reaching 40 degrees Celsius on June 8 and climbing to 41 degrees Celsius between June 9 and June 11.

Read more: Noida Weather: Will it rain today? IMD issues alert for Delhi, UP – Check Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur

Rain in Himachal Pradesh till June 11

Light to moderate rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, with the local Met office predicting the wet spell to continue in the state till June 11. Shimla witnessed a hailstorm, while areas such as Jubberhatti, Bhuntar, Sundernagar, Kangra, Jot, Palampur and Kufri received thunderstorms and lightning from Thursday evening.

IMD Weather Update Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 7, 2026 7:27 AM IST

    Delhi Weather Today Live: Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are likely in Delhi-NCR on June 6, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum settling around 26 degrees Celsius.

  • Jun 7, 2026 7:01 AM IST

    Delhi Weather Today Live: Meanwhile, the capital’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 162 in the evening on Saturday.

  • Jun 7, 2026 6:42 AM IST

    Delhi Weather Today Live: The weather department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain on Sunday, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

  • Jun 7, 2026 6:41 AM IST

    Delhi Weather Today Live: National Capital recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 1.2 degrees below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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