Delhi Weather LIVE: Heavy Rain Predicted in National Capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram today, IMD issues alert

New Delhi: Good news for Delhites as the weather in the National Capital is set to change on Thursday. with India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an Orange Alert for thunderstorms and rain. According to the weather department, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with dark clouds likely to develop during the afternoon. Light rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is also possible. In addition, wind speeds of 60–70 km/h may be recorded between the evening and nighttime hours.
Delhi recorded 31°C at 7 am on Thursday. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 42.4°C, while the minimum temperature stood at 22.9°C. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 40–42°C and a minimum temperature of 24–26°C for Thursday. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 171 on Thursday. AQI levels in various parts of the city were as follows:
It is important to note that these readings indicate varying levels of air pollution across Delhi-NCR, with some areas falling in the poor category while others remained in the moderate range.
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