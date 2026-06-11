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Delhi Weather LIVE: Heavy Rain Predicted in National Capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram today, IMD issues alert

Delhi recorded 31°C at 7 am on Thursday. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 42.4°C, while the minimum temperature stood at 22.9°C. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 40–42°C and a minimum temperature of 24–26°C for Thursday.

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Delhi Weather Update Live

New Delhi: Good news for Delhites as the weather in the National Capital is set to change on Thursday. with India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an Orange Alert for thunderstorms and rain. According to the weather department, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with dark clouds likely to develop during the afternoon. Light rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is also possible. In addition, wind speeds of 60–70 km/h may be recorded between the evening and nighttime hours.

Delhi recorded 31°C at 7 am on Thursday. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 42.4°C, while the minimum temperature stood at 22.9°C. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 40–42°C and a minimum temperature of 24–26°C for Thursday. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 171 on Thursday. AQI levels in various parts of the city were as follows:

Anand Vihar: 310

Burari Crossing: 182

Chandni Chowk: 175

DTU: 180

IGI Airport Area: 164

IHBAS Dilshad Garden: 158

Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium Area: 154

DU North Campus: 185

Narela: 262

Patparganj: 80

RK Puram: 162

Rohini: 228

Siri Fort: 169

Wazirpur: 241

In the National Capital Region (NCR), AQI levels were:

Faridabad: 148

Gurugram: 152

Ghaziabad: 142

Greater Noida: 138

Noida: 133

It is important to note that these readings indicate varying levels of air pollution across Delhi-NCR, with some areas falling in the poor category while others remained in the moderate range.

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