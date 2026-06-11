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Delhi Weather LIVE: Heavy Rain Predicted in National Capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram today, IMD issues alert

Delhi recorded 31°C at 7 am on Thursday. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 42.4°C, while the minimum temperature stood at 22.9°C. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 40–42°C and a minimum temperature of 24–26°C for Thursday.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: June 11, 2026, 8:23 AM IST
Delhi Weather LIVE: Heavy Rain Predicted in National Capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram today, IMD issues alert
Delhi Weather Update Live

New Delhi: Good news for Delhites as the weather in the National Capital is set to change on Thursday. with India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an Orange Alert for thunderstorms and rain. According to the weather department, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with dark clouds likely to develop during the afternoon. Light rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is also possible. In addition, wind speeds of 60–70 km/h may be recorded between the evening and nighttime hours.

Delhi recorded 31°C at 7 am on Thursday. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 42.4°C, while the minimum temperature stood at 22.9°C. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 40–42°C and a minimum temperature of 24–26°C for Thursday. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 171 on Thursday. AQI levels in various parts of the city were as follows:

Read more: Delhi Weather Today, 07 June 2026: Heavy rain with thunderstorm in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, IMD issues alert

  • Anand Vihar: 310
  • Burari Crossing: 182
  • Chandni Chowk: 175
  • DTU: 180
  • IGI Airport Area: 164
  • IHBAS Dilshad Garden: 158
  • Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium Area: 154
  • DU North Campus: 185
  • Narela: 262
  • Patparganj: 80
  • RK Puram: 162
  • Rohini: 228
  • Siri Fort: 169
  • Wazirpur: 241

In the National Capital Region (NCR), AQI levels were:

  • Faridabad: 148
  • Gurugram: 152
  • Ghaziabad: 142
  • Greater Noida: 138
  • Noida: 133

It is important to note that these readings indicate varying levels of air pollution across Delhi-NCR, with some areas falling in the poor category while others remained in the moderate range.

Delhi Weather LIVE:

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 11, 2026 8:53 AM IST

    Delhi Weather LIVE: The IMD has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, rain, lightning and strong winds, with temperatures expected to fall over the next two days

  • Jun 11, 2026 8:42 AM IST

    Delhi Weather LIVE: The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 40–42°C and a minimum temperature of 24–26°C for Thursday. However, the expected thunderstorms and rainfall could help improve air quality.

  • Jun 11, 2026 8:41 AM IST

    Delhi Weather Live: IMD sounds Delhi thunderstorm alert; Gusty winds, lightning likely as dramatic weather shift hits North India today

  • Jun 11, 2026 8:37 AM IST

    Delhi Weather LIVE: As for temperatures, Delhi recorded 31°C at 7 a.m. on Thursday. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 42.4°C, while the minimum temperature stood at 22.9°C.

  • Jun 11, 2026 8:34 AM IST

    Delhi Weather Live: Light rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is also possible. In addition, wind speeds of 60–70 km/h may be recorded between the evening and nighttime hours.

  • Jun 11, 2026 8:30 AM IST

    Delhi Weather LIVE: According to the weather department, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with dark clouds likely to develop during the afternoon.

  • Jun 11, 2026 8:25 AM IST

    Delhi Weather LIVE: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad likely to recieve heavy rains today.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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