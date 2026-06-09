Delhi weather: Massive dust storm hits Delhi NCR, brings down temperatures

Delhi weather: Massive dust storm hits Delhi NCR, brings down temperatures

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Delhi weather: In a matter of relief for the residents of Delhi NCR, a massive dust storm hits Delhi NCR on Tuesday, brings down temperatures on Tuesday. The day began with hot and humid conditions, with residents already experiencing intense heat and discomfort during the morning hours. The change in weather conditions comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded red and orange alerts across NCR. Here are all the details you need to know about the Delhi weather update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) .

Delhi IMD weather forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi and the National Capital Region are likely to witness spells of very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph on June 11 and 12.

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses a sudden change in the weather as rain lashes parts of the national capital. Visuals from RK Puram area. pic.twitter.com/NVXvV5gnCX — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026

Until then, heatwave conditions are expected to persist across the region. The national capital is forecast to record maximum temperatures between 42 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius under mainly clear skies. Strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 40 kmph during the day, are also expected.

Also read: IMD weather alert Madhya Pradesh: Alert for residents as moderate to severe storms likely in multiple districts | All details

When will southwest monsoon reach Delhi NCR?

A fresh western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India from June 11, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall to several areas later in the week. The change in weather is expected to provide temporary relief from the prevailing heat. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and the NCR during the last week of June, according to the latest monsoon progression forecast issued by the IMD.

Also read: IMD Karnataka Red Alert: IMD issues red alerts for coastal districts as monsoon rains gain momentum | Check full list

The weather department has indicated that the monsoon could arrive in Delhi, along with neighbouring cities such as Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, between June 25 and June 30, a report by PTI said.

National update on southwest monsoon

The southwest monsoon, which normally sets in over Kerala around June 1, arrived this year on June 4, three days later than usual. Since then, it has advanced further into more parts of the Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies)