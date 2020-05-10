New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday witnessed lightening, gusty winds and and light showers on Sunday, plummeting the mercury by several notches. It was almost a ‘night-like’ morning at around 12 PM as dense clouds blanketed the city and its adjoining areas. Also Read - Delhi Police Constable Thrashes Man For 'Hugging People', Suspended

Heavy thundershowers accompanied high velocity winds also lashed Chandigarh and several areas of Punjab. The city saw lightning flashes and roaring thunders. The local weather office predicted more spells of rain and thundershowers in the region till Tuesday.

Last week, the MeT department had predicted that several parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, will receive light to moderate rainfall, while some areas may see hailstorm owing to a western disturbance.

Dust storm envelops #Delhi in a sudden change of weather; Visuals from Gazipur flyover pic.twitter.com/iZZqzEldqw — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

“The Western Disturbance likely to move further northeast wards and interact with the low level circulation and easterlies over northwestern parts of India causing increase of moisture incursion in the region,” the IMD bulletin read.

If reports are to be believed, states like Uttarakhand and Telangana Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are expected to witness sand storm ans same weather condition.