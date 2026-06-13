Delhi Weather Today, 13 June 2026: Will it rain in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Greater Noida? IMD issues alert

Moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, with the weather office on Friday forecasting a wet spell across the state till June 17.

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Delhi Rain (PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the southwest monsoon has advanced further into several parts of southern and eastern India, while a western disturbance is expected to trigger widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorms and strong winds across northwestern India till June 13. The National Capital is under a yellow alert for June 13. Delhiites can expect partly cloudy skies with thundersqualls and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, accompanied by a spell of light rain in the afternoon or evening. Temperatures are expected to range between a comfortable low of 23°C and a maximum of 37°C.

On Friday, Delhi residents woke up to cloudy skies and a windy, pleasant morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 22.8 degrees Celsius after an overnight rain. The city’s base weather monitoring station, Safdarjung, recorded a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, 5.2 notches below normal, marking a sharp 24-hour fall of 7.2 degrees.

Among the other stations, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius, 6.5 notches below normal, registering a 24-hour decline of 7 degrees. Lodhi Road recorded 22 degrees Celsius, 6 notches below normal, down 6.8 degrees from the previous day. Ridge logged a minimum of 20.9 degrees Celsius, 5.7 notches below normal, witnessing a 24-hour drop of 7.5 degrees, while Ayanagar recorded 22.6 degrees Celsius, 4.9 notches below normal, with the sharpest decline of 8 degrees.

Delhi records coolest June day

Rain and thunderstorm activity brought temperatures down sharply across Delhi on Friday, making it the coolest day of June so far, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds through Saturday.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the city’s base station, settled at 34.6 degrees Celsius, 5.3 degrees Celsius below normal and 4.1 degrees Celsius lower than the previous day. The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius, 5.2 degrees Celsius below normal and 7.2 degrees Celsius lower than a day earlier.

At Palam, the maximum temperature was 33.5 degrees Celsius, 6.7 degrees Celsius below normal and 4.3 degrees Celsius lower than the previous day. The minimum temperature was 21.6 degrees Celsius, 6.5 degrees Celsius below normal and 7.0 degrees Celsius lower than the previous day.

Q1. Will it rain in Delhi today?

A: Parts of Delhi may witness light to moderate rainfall along with cloudy skies and gusty winds during the day, according to the IMD.

Q2. Is there a rain alert for Noida and Greater Noida?

A: IMD has issued a weather alert stating that there is a possibility of rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in Noida and Greater Noida.

Q3. What is the weather forecast for Ghaziabad today?

A: Ghaziabad is likely to experience cloudy conditions with chances of light to moderate showers and thunderstorms.

Q4. Will Gurugram receive rainfall today?

A: It is important to note that Gurugram may witness intermittent rain and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Q5. Is Faridabad under an IMD weather alert?

A: Yes, Faridabad is among the NCR regions where IMD has forecast rain and thunderstorm activity.

Moderate to heavy rain lashes parts of Himachal

Moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, with the weather office on Friday forecasting a wet spell across the state till June 17.

The weather office issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-50 kilometres per hour at isolated places over the next four days.

Kasauli recorded the highest rainfall of 105 mm, followed by Dharampur (86.6 mm), Dhaulakuan and Bharmaur (43.5 mm each), Palampur (40 mm), Solan (34.6 mm), and Kufri, Jot and Sarahan (30 mm each).